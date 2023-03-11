The West Virginia Senate passed two bills Friday designed to benefit the state’s coal industry.
The bills would require state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise, expand reliance on West Virginia coal and develop an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.
The Senate approved House Bill 3482 in a 31-1 vote, with only Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, opposing the bill.
HB 3482 would require the Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for coal electric generation projects, finding that such projects “have been undermined by existing regulatory requirements and related time delays.”
The last coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or greater built in the United States as of November came online in 2013, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
The number of statewide coal employees dropped by half and coal production declined 42% statewide from 1990 to 2019, according to West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
The Senate approved HB 3303 in a 32-0 vote. HB 3303 would expand the powers of the Coalfield Community Development Office with the aim of giving West Virginia’s shrinking coal industry a boost.
HB 3303 would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to promote the state's coal industry.
HB 3482 and HB 3303 both require House concurrence with changes approved by the Senate.
HB 3303 would “offer assistance” to expand “continued operation and reliance on West Virginia coal” for coal mine operations, coal-fired electric utilities and other coal assets in West Virginia.
The Coalfield Community Development Office would “develop an educational program and policy materials” to “educate the public” about what the legislation says are “economic and societal benefits provided by the coal industry,” including coal-fired electric generation.
State code established the Coalfield Community Development Office under the Department of Commerce, allowing the office secretary to appoint a chief to administer the office.
The Coalfield Community Development Office may prepare master land use plans, per state code, and is required to prepare annual reports describing economic development initiatives and prospects for further development.
But in 2021, the Department of Commerce and the then-state Development Office, a forerunner of the state Economic Development Office, could not identify any such reports dating back to 2010 in response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request. The state could only identify reports filed by the Office of Energy on the Office of Coalfield Community Development’s behalf from 2010 through 2015.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton in January spoke in support of SB 157, legislation in the Senate with the same provisions, and said the Office of Coalfield Community Development has “all but become dormant” in the past decade. He said SB 157 would not only revitalize the office, but make it more functional.
Under HB 3303, the governor would appoint and set the salary of a director for the office, who would be responsible for hiring assistants and clerical staff as needed.
HB 3303 would cost the state an estimated $300,000 per year, according to a fiscal note submitted by the Department of Commerce.
The Senate Finance Committee revised HB 3303 to terminate the Office of Coalfield Community Development on June 30, 2032. A Senate-approved floor amendment from Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, would move the office under the Department of Economic Development. Tarr attributed the move to a state code conflict.
The amendment also would give the governor until July 1, 2026 to appoint and set the salary of the office’s director. Tarr said the move would keep the state from having to appropriate money into the office for the next three years, adding the office already had funding available.
HB 3482 was introduced after a natural gas counterpart bill now awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s signature after passage through the Legislature, SB 188, which would require the Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for natural gas electric generation projects.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Justice, a coal magnate, quickly signed into law a bill earlier this week that would require approval from a board he rebooted to develop coal plants for decommissioning or deconstruction of fossil fuel-powered plants.
SB 609 requires Public Energy Authority approval for any existing utility or non-utility plant fueled by coal, oil or natural gas to be decommissioned or deconstructed.