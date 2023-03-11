Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coal bill passes
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton has expressed support for provisions in a bill passed by the state Senate Friday that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to promote the state's coal industry.

The West Virginia Senate passed two bills Friday designed to benefit the state’s coal industry.

The bills would require state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise, expand reliance on West Virginia coal and develop an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

