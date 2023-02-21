The West Virginia Senate Government Organization Committee is pictured at its Tuesday meeting at which it advanced a bill that would increase the cap on power purchase agreements for commercial customers to expand solar development.
The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill that would increase a state cap on power purchase agreements to expand solar development.
The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 544, which would increase the cap on power purchase agreements from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts for commercial customers.
The caps for residential and industrial customers would remain 25 and 2,000 kilowatts, respectively.
Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s retail rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
The Senate Government Organization Committee’s approval of SB 544 comes two years after the Legislature enabled power purchase agreements.
Committee counsel Carl Fletcher said SB 544 would enable Calhoun County Schools to move forward with planned solar projects at middle and elementary schools estimated to save the district $740,000 over 30 years.
The committee rejected an amendment from one of the Legislature’s most vocal critics of solar and other renewable energy, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, that would have set a minimum of 1,000 kilowatts for commercial power purchase agreements. Fletcher said the amendment would result in fewer projects because most prospective projects are less than 1,000 kilowatts.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Renewable energy advocates have been urging the Legislature to approve community solar this session.
Community solar a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Experts say community solar saves residential consumers about 10% in electricity costs. Proponents say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
House Bill 2159, sponsored by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, would enable community solar but has languished in the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee since it was introduced on the first day of the 60-day regular legislative session last month.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.