Raising the cap
The West Virginia Senate Government Organization Committee is pictured at its Tuesday meeting at which it advanced a bill that would increase the cap on power purchase agreements for commercial customers to expand solar development.   

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill that would increase a state cap on power purchase agreements to expand solar development.

The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 544, which would increase the cap on power purchase agreements from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts for commercial customers.

