The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would establish a tobacco cessation fund from a portion of interest from a Rainy Day fund.
Senate Bill 640 creates the “Tobacco Cessation Initiative Program Special Revenue Account” within the State Treasury to be administered by the Bureau for Public Health. Twenty-five percent of any interest or returns accrued in the $480 million revenue shortfall reserve fund — part B, also known as Rainy Day-B, fund — will be put in the tobacco cessation fund to be used toward the state’s tobacco cessation initiative.
Last year, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 4494 into law, which created a task force that will recommend and monitor the establishment and management of programs that are found to be effective in the reduction of all tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, with a strong focus on the prevention of children and young adults’ use of tobacco products. The funding stream was included in the House version of the bill, but the Senate stripped the provision from its final form.
The Rainy Day fund was established after West Virginia and 45 other states settled with four of the major tobacco companies over the companies’ deceptive marketing practices. The settlement, according to the American Lung Association, was $206 billion over the first 25 years and the payments continue indefinitely into the future.
Still, West Virginia and many other states fail to spend the amount of money on tobacco cessation as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the American Lung Association’s 2021 State of Tobacco Control report, West Virginia once again received a failing grade. By combining state and federal funding for tobacco cessation, West Virginia allocates just 6% of the CDC recommended funding.
The state eliminated funding for the Division of Tobacco Prevention in 2017, but some was restored in 2020 with $890,000 allocated for healthy lifestyle funding, which works to prevent tobacco use and obesity. Still, with state and federal funds, West Virginia spends just $1.6 million on tobacco cessation. The American Lung Association estimates the economic impact of smoking to be over $1 billion.
The bill that passed in 2020 was in response to reports of increased e-cigarette, or vape, use, particularly among the state’s youth. A report from the Department of Health and Human Resources found the number of West Virginia high school students who vape had increased 150% in just three years. More than 1 in 3, or 35.7%, of West Virginia high school students reported current use of e-cigarettes in 2019. The national average is 27%, a 135% increase from 2017.
On Tuesday, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, a physician and longtime advocate for utilizing the tobacco settlement in this way, said he was thankful the bill was placed on the agenda. The bill is sponsored by fellow physician Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
“It’s a good bill to get our hands around this tobacco epidemic,” Stollings said.
The Health Committee amended the bill to require the Bureau of Health to report back how the funds are used. Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, said that was an issue with the legislation for other senators in the past.
The bill is also referenced to the Finance Committee.