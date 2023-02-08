Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If a bill advanced by a West Virginia Senate committee Wednesday becomes law, the state Department of Environmental Protection would take over a fund that helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee gave its blessing with little discussion to Senate Bill 561, which would transfer administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the DEP.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

