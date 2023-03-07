Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Getting ready to transfer radioactive regulation

West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, recommended state officials home in on the financial impact of switching authority to regulate radioactive materials from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection Monday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia legislative panel has narrowed the state Department of Environmental Protection’s administrative power in a bill that would make the state responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials.

The Senate Economic Development Committee made the key cuts to House Bill 2896 Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

