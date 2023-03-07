A West Virginia legislative panel has narrowed the state Department of Environmental Protection’s administrative power in a bill that would make the state responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials.
The Senate Economic Development Committee made the key cuts to House Bill 2896 Monday.
HB 2896 still would transfer authority to regulate radioactive materials from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection. Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed a bill, House Bill 2006, into law that will split the DHHR into three separate departments.
But the panel removed provisions that would have allowed the DEP to acquire lands to be designated as radioactive waste material sites, convey or lease lands for nuclear storage, and enter into an agreement with the federal government to assume perpetual maintenance of lands used as custodial sites for radioactive material or atomic energy development.
The House of Delegates passed HB 2896 with those provisions in a 91-4 vote without debate last month.
Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, said he had received calls from constituents concerned the state would become a nuclear “waste dump.”
The West Virginia Environmental Council urged supporters in an email Monday to call committee members telling them they didn’t want West Virginia to become a dumping site for nuclear waste.
As advanced by the economic development panel to the Finance Committee Monday, HB 2896 still would make West Virginia an “agreement state” with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The proposed move would give West Virginia the power to license and inspect medical, academic and industrial uses of some radioactive materials.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission would retain regulatory authority over nuclear power plants and research reactors, high-level waste handling and disposal, and large quantities of special nuclear material, a category that includes plutonium, uranium and uranium-233, a non-naturally occurring isotope of uranium.
Agreement states assume the authority to regulate other materials, like tailings from extraction of uranium or thorium from ores processed for their source material, land disposal of certain radioactive material, and most uranium and thorium ores and product from mining and milling.
The progress of HB 2896 follows a September interim legislative session meeting at which a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative explained to lawmakers how West Virginia can take over regulation from the commission of certain uses of radioactive materials.
Duncan White, senior health physicist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, reported to lawmakers in September that there were 166 licensees with locations of use and 622 generally licensed devices at 73 facilities requiring registration in West Virginia.
Generally licensed devices contain radioactive material used to measure or control the thickness or chemical composition of certain items. They include density and fill-level gauges, as well as exit signs.
The commission collected $1.3 million from licensees in fiscal year 2021, according to White.
The bill would create a Radiation Advisory Board consisting of the secretaries of the DEP, DHHR, state Department of Homeland Security or their designees, plus four governor appointees. The governor appointees must be from industry and academia with training in radiology, medicine, radiation, health physics, physics, related sciences with specialization in ionizing radiation, law, management of nuclear materials, or emergency management.
The board would make recommendations to the DEP to establish and oversee radiation regulation programs and set up fee schedules for licensures and registrations required per the legislation.
As the state’s designated radiation control agency, the DEP would develop programs for evaluating and controlling hazards associated with radiation sources and maintain license files. All X-ray machines would have to be registered with the DEP.
The DEP could set surety requirements for licensed activities involving source material milling, source material mill tailing and disposal of low-level radioactive waste under HB 2896, which would create a DEP-controlled radiation site closure and reclamation fund. The DEP also would control a fund for radiation licensure and inspection.
A DEP-submitted fiscal note for the bill estimates it would cost $1.23 million for the new program to be established under the agency and $1.1 million every year after.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers previously said perhaps 10 DHHR employees currently work in areas covered by HB 2896 but aren’t all full-time workers. HB 2896 wouldn’t transfer any employees between departments, Akers told the committee, whose chairman, Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, is HB 2896's lead sponsor.
DEP General Counsel Jason Wandling told the Economic Development Committee Monday his agency has had preliminary discussions with the DHHR and the Governor’s Office about how to move the program from the DHHR to DEP.
“This wasn't a bill that was on our radar before this session started,” Wandling said. “So we've been kind of working behind the eight-ball.”
Wandling said given the late point in the session that lasts only through Saturday, the best option would be for an agreement between the DHHR and the DEP with the Governor’s Office that would transfer program administration from the former to the latter.
“[I[t'd be nice if you could get some of that stuff prepared in the time that this is getting reported down and back into Finance,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, also an Economic Development Committee member, told Wandling.