The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill without opposition designed to encourage advanced recycling.
The Senate voted 33-0 without debate Tuesday to advance House Bill 4084, which would clarify the state does not consider advanced recycling to be solid waste management or disposal, instead viewing the process as consisting of products to be used, processed and sold.
Advanced recycling is a manufacturing process that creates new plastics and chemicals out of recycled plastics, which proponents say will reduce plastic waste.
The House of Delegates approved HB 4084 in a 93-0 vote on Feb. 8. The Senate Economic Development Committee made technical alterations to the West Virginia Manufacturers Association-backed bill that did not result in any substantive changes. But those changes now require concurrence from the House before the bill can advance to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for approval.
“The same products they’re taken from, they can make,” Manufacturers Association attorney David Yaussy told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee prior to its approval of the bill last month. “For example, a yogurt cup, a plastic wrap, anything of that nature they can turn back out if they break it down first.”
Yaussy told lawmakers that not considering advanced recycling to be a solid waste management or disposal process would exempt facilities from a more stringent background check and solid waste management board oversight.
The American Chemistry Council, an industry group consisting of some of the country’s largest plastics makers, has lobbied for the regulation of advanced recycling as a manufacturing process as opposed to solid waste disposal or incineration.
The West Virginia Environmental Council opposes HB 4084, citing pollution concerns. Other opponents of advanced recycling initiatives have said they give grounds for more environmentally harmful plastics production.
Advanced recycling facilities would still be required to obtain air and water permits under the bill, according to House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers.
Yaussy has said manufacturers taking advantage of the bill would take plastics from “all sources,” including households and businesses, generally purchasing them depending on market conditions.
Yaussy told lawmakers he’s not aware of any facilities in West Virginia that have advanced recycling capacity, or have asked the industry group about the process. But Yaussy contended that HB 4084 would help foster advanced recycling interest in the state.