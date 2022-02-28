The West Virginia Senate did Monday what it did not last year: It passed the proposed constitutional amendment that would give lawmakers final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies.
The state school board’s policies include what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and other issues.
Currently, lawmakers can’t amend or reject the policies the state board passes.
The Senate made a technical amendment before passing the proposal, so it must return to the House of Delegates Tuesday for the House to agree to or reject that change. But that chamber already passed essentially the same proposal, 80-18, a week ago.
If the House again gives its OK, the proposal will go to voters in the November general election. Voter approval, not the governor’s, is required for constitutional amendments.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said she had heard “overwhelming support” from people in her district for the proposal, but still didn’t know how she would vote in November. But she said the issue Monday was whether West Virginians should get to vote on this.
“Everybody should be given the right and the opportunity,” she said.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said that argument could be made for putting any part of the state constitution on a ballot.
“I mean, look at us,” Romano said. “I mean, we can’t agree on a lot, but when we do agree, sometimes it changes from year to year. What’s that going to do to public education in this state?”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said he’s been contacted numerous times with complaints about the operation of public education, and he’s often had to say it was a state board policy issue.
“The laws and rules under which we have to live in a free society must be crafted ultimately by people who are accountable to the citizens of our state through our elections and our state board is not,” Trump said.
The Senate passed it 23-11. It was a party line vote, except Republican Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, voted with the Democrats against the proposal, while Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, voted with Republicans for it.
On the general election ballot, this sweeping change in authority would be titled the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Regarding what the amendment would actually do, this would be the explanation voters would read on their ballots:
“The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendments, or rejection.”
Unlike county school boards or lawmakers, the state board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments but, once confirmed, those board members cannot be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
After the Republican-dominated House passed the proposal last week, the Republican-dominated Senate fast-tracked it to final voting stage, circumventing legislative committees.
In practice, legislators routinely pass education laws and the state board routinely bows, carrying out those laws through passing compliant policies. And the state board does depend on the Legislature for its funding and the funding for public education statewide.
But the state board’s current power ultimately comes from something higher than the Legislature: the state constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it.
“The Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools,” the constitution says.
But the next line is: “The general supervision of the free schools of the State shall be vested in the West Virginia board of education which shall perform such duties as may be prescribed by law.”
The state board can, and sometimes does, overrule county boards of education, which are also beholden to the Legislature.
And, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, the state board’s policies cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers. The Supreme Court’s rulings have even suggested state board policies could trump some education laws.
In a 2017 ruling overturning a circuit court decision, the justices wrote: “As to the circuit court’s belief that the ‘as may be prescribed by law’ language of Article XII, Section 2 [of the constitution] renders the WVBOE [West Virginia Board of Education] powerless in absence of enabling legislation, this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE is patently unconstitutional.”