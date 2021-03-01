The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill to legalize the state's first fully online charter schools and create a new, unelected board that would be allowed to approve two statewide virtual charter schools.
Each of the two statewide online schools could enroll up to 5% of the statewide public school enrollment. That was about 252,400 in the fall, so the schools could exceed 25,200 students combined.
The vote was 19-14, with Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, absent.
Republican Sens. Amy Grady, R-Mason, Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, joined all 11 Democratic senators in voting no.
The legislation (House Bill 2012) now heads back to the House of Delegates, which passed its version two weeks ago. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.
The House will decide whether to agree to the Senate's amendments to the bill, reject them or make new changes. Both chambers must agree on the same version of the bill for it to go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
The bill would also allow individual county school systems to approve their own local virtual charter schools, which could each themselves enroll up to one out of every 10 of their students.
The controversial 2019 omnibus education law allowed three charter schools total in the state through July 1, 2023, and three more for every three-year period after that.
The new bill would allow 10 charters through July 1, 2023, and 10 more every three-year period after that. The two statewide virtual charters wouldn't count against these caps of 10.
West Virginia doesn't have any charter schools yet. Under the 2019 law, they were first allowed to open this school year.
The 2019 law allowed virtual charters, but the state Board of Education later passed a policy banning such schools.