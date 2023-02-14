Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patricia Rucker

Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, discusses a proposed amendment to Senate Bill 274, which was approved Tuesday by the West Virginia Senate. Rucker amended the bill to include yearly dyslexia screenings for students in kindergarten through third grade.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to help students in kindergarten through third grade improve their literacy and numeracy skills, but not before amending it to include yearly dyslexia screenings for students.

The Senate passed an amended version of Senate Bill 274, also known as the Third-Grade Success Act. The legislation now advances to the House of Delegates.

