Bill's lead sponsor

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s flood resiliency that the Senate approved without opposition Monday. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential but not required $40 million allocation.

Senate Bill 677 passed through the chamber in a 33-0 vote Monday, advancing to the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

