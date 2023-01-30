The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would require the Bureau for Behavioral Health study the state’s homeless population and report the findings to lawmakers for consideration of legislation.
With no discussion, senators unanimously passed the Senate Health and Human Resources committee’s substitute for Senate Bill 239, which would require the bureau to work with behavioral health and substance use disorder providers, along with municipal and county governments to study “a breakdown of homeless demographic information throughout West Virginia.”
The report would be presented to the Senate president, Speaker of the House of Delegates, and the Joint Committee on Government and Finance on or before July 1, 2024.
The study would include, among other things: the quantifying and inventorying of homelessness resources by region, an analysis of whether West Virginia's homeless populations concentrate in certain counties or municipalities and any reasons for such population concentrations; determining if state policies cause the homeless population to relocate to certain counties or municipalities; and an analysis of whether any health and human service benefits offered in West Virginia attract populations that are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Senators also passed unanimously Senate Bill 241, which would authorize the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to investigate and enforce the Patient Brokering Act, a law that makes it illegal for health care providers to offer pay or commission for patient referrals.
The bill also requires the office to develop a tool that facilitates public complaints regarding the act.
Senators also unanimously passed a committee substitute for SB 243 with no discussion. The bill would add a section to the Patient Brokering Act to require inpatient substance use providers to offer their patients, on discharge, transportation back to their home state, a state where they previously lived, or a state where they have family support.
All three bills now advance to the House of Delegates.
