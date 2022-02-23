The West Virginia Senate has easily passed a bill that would eliminate the number of royalty owners who must own an oil or natural gas mineral tract for an operator to negotiate with to use the property.
Without discussion, the Senate approved Senate Bill 650 in a 29-5 vote Wednesday.
SB 650 would eliminate a state requirement that at least seven royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it.
The Legislature in 2018 passed House Bill 4268, which permitted oil and gas development within a mineral tract owned by seven or more royalty owners if the operator gets the consent of owners of at least three-fourths of the interest in the tract.
SB 650 would eliminate the requirement that at least seven or any specific number of royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it.
The bill makes no other changes to the 2018 law.
The 2018 law allows nonconsenting owners to receive a proportionate share of production royalty equal to the highest royalty percentage paid to their consenting co-tenants in the same mineral property, or participate in the development and get their proportionate share of revenue after the market value of their share of production doubles the share of costs charged to their interest.
West Virginia Royalty Owners Association President Tom Huber said in an email that his organization “strongly supports the efforts of” SB 650 and a companion bill, House Bill 4022, in removing that threshold.
“The seven-cotenant threshold reduced the effectiveness of the law,” Huber said.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced HB 4022 last week, referring it to that chamber’s Judiciary Committee.
SB 650 now goes before the House of Delegates.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.