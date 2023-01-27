West Virginia Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, looks out across the Senate floor Friday. The Senate on Friday passed a bill, led in sponsorship by Hamilton, that would lengthen appointment terms for members of the Natural Resources Commission.
Two years after the West Virginia Legislature shortened the appointment terms of advisors to the state’s Division of Natural Resources director, the Senate has passed a bill that would lengthen them.
The Senate on Friday approved a bill that would return the length of all terms for appointees to the Natural Resources Committee to seven years.
In 2021, the Legislature adopted Senate Bill 514, which set terms of four years for three appointees, three years for two appointees and two years for two appointees.
The Natural Resources Commission is an advisory body to the director of the DNR on fish and game protection and other conservation issues.
SB 202 passed in a 26-4 vote Friday after its lead sponsor, Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, argued on the Senate floor it would allow more time for commission members to get acclimated.
“The public is best served when commissioners have more time to become familiar with the extensive duties and processes of the commission,” Hamilton said.
Under SB 202, commission members could still serve up to two consecutive terms.
Members already holding appointments would keep serving as commissioners until their terms end, unless they’re removed under SB 202.
The commission regulates open seasons and the bag, creel, size, age, weight and sex limits for wildlife that can be legally taken in West Virginia.
Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, spoke out against the bill on the Senate floor Friday.
Smith was lead sponsor of SB 514 and recalled its purpose is to open up the committee to more public involvement.
“This is a highly sought-after board,” Smith said.
Smith and Hamilton made the same arguments in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting at which SB 202 advanced Tuesday.
SB 202 will go before the House of Delegates.
The original version of SB 202 would have increased the appointment term of the DNR director from four to seven years, but that provision was removed from the committee substitute version of the bill that advanced to the full Senate out of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Appointees are named to the Natural Resources Commission by the governor with Senate approval.
SB 202’s Senate passage follows Gov. Jim Justice signing two bills into law Monday that expand the DNR’s powers.
The new laws authorize the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration, and allow the division to sell, lease or dispose of property under division control when it’s deemed obsolete or no longer needed.
The Republican-supermajority Senate unanimously passed the bills on Jan. 12 without releasing the bill text until hours later, advancing them to the House of Delegates without allowing any opportunity for public review. The House overwhelmingly passed both bills, SBs 161 and 162, after approving minor changes to the legislation that required them to go back to the Senate for concurrence.
The Senate’s initial approval came via a suspension of state constitutional rules requiring that bills be read on three separate days before passage.
Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires that a bill be “fully and distinctly read” on three days in both the Senate and the House of Delegates “unless in case of urgency” — an exception requiring 80% of members present to suspend the rule.
Republicans hold 31 of 34 Senate seats, giving them the power to suspend the rule in any party-line vote.
