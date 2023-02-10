The West Virginia Senate on Friday unanimously passed a bill that would make it a felony to obstruct a law enforcement officer or other first responder in a way that leads to their death.
Under Senate Bill 490, also known as the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, anyone who willfully obstructs a law enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, courthouse security officer, correctional officer, the State Fire Marshal, a deputy or assistant fire marshal, firefighter, or emergency medical service personnel acting in their official duties and causes their death would be sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, now goes to the House of Delegates.
Johnson, 28, was a Charleston Police officer who died two days after she was shot on Garrison Avenue in December 2020 during an altercation that stemmed from a parking complaint.
Last summer, a jury found her assailant, Joshua Phillips, guilty of second-degree murder and simple possession of the drug Klonopin. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed for the charge.
Phillips' defense attorneys admitted he shot and killed Johnson, but argued prosecutors could not prove he did so with deliberation or malice, as is required for a first-degree murder charge.
Speaking in support of the bill Friday, Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said it sends an important message not just for Johnson but for others in similar “dangerous” jobs. The bill says that if someone obstructs and officer and causes their death, the state would not be required to prove the traditional elements of first-degree murder, Trump said.
"We’re not going to hear you say in court that you didn’t mean for anyone to die,” Trump said. “It doesn’t matter. You will be treated as if you planned and intended that death.”
The legislation was supported by both Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Johnson’s mother, Sheryl, both of whom testified before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week.
During the meeting, Hunt asked lawmakers to consider the circumstances that led to Johnson's death.
"What we're looking at here is someone who could have simply moved their car, been issued a citation for parking or simply spent a night or two in jail for the drug offense until they're arraigned if it happened to have been a felony," Hunt said. "If it was a misdemeanor amount of drugs, it would have been a citation. But because of the reckless disregard for human life, our officer is no longer with us."
Hunt said the legislation would be a deterrence to other "bad actors."
"We are not out there looking to put folks in prison for a minimum of 15 years everyday, but what we are asking help with is to let the bad actors know there's a stiffer consequence for obstructing the law, for stopping first responders," Hunt said.
Sheryl Johnson said her daughter served the community and did everything "by the book."
"The minute [Phillips] laid his hand on her gun, he knew he knew he was going to kill her," she said. "He knew it, but the jury just couldn’t see that. They couldn’t see that. They didn’t see what I saw through all the videos."
"I close my eyes and see those videos everyday, but I had to see it, because I had to know that she did the right thing, that she handled herself professionally, which she did," Johnson said. "She showed no fear and she went down fighting, and she served her community."
In a statement Friday, Maj. Scott Dempsey, deputy chief of the Charleston Police Department, said members of the department attended the Senate Friday to show support for the bill.
"The support from the sponsors of this bill, along with those who have expressed their support for all first responders in the State of WV, is greatly appreciated," Dempsey wrote. "Although the bill must complete several more stages before becoming law, we will continue our efforts and support for this important legislation that affects every first responder working hard to protect and serve their communities and state."
Kanawha County officials also wrote in a letter to lawmakers that "we see no better way to honor [Johnson’s] memory and to help heal our community than with the passing of the SB 490 -- the Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act. ... We must show that we support our law enforcement and first responders and we seek your support in pushing this legislation forward.”
