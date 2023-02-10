Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate on Friday unanimously passed a bill that would make it a felony to obstruct a law enforcement officer or other first responder in a way that leads to their death.

Under Senate Bill 490, also known as the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, anyone who willfully obstructs a law enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, courthouse security officer, correctional officer, the State Fire Marshal, a deputy or assistant fire marshal, firefighter, or emergency medical service personnel acting in their official duties and causes their death would be sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

