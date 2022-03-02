The West Virginia Senate passed Wednesday a bill restricting certain teaching about race and sex in public schools, charter schools and public colleges.
Senate Bill 498, the “Anti-Racism Act,” contains language similar to House Bill 4011. That sidelined legislation targeted the “critical race theory” controversy in public schools.
Again Wednesday, as happened earlier in this year’s legislative session, the Democrats opposing the bill called it a manufactured controversy, at least in West Virginia, while the Republicans supporting it provided little to no local examples of the problem.
Wednesday’s exception was Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who, like other conservatives who support the bill, raised the specter of Ibram X. Kendi.
Kendi is an Black Boston University professor often criticized as being a proponent of critical race theory. A Wheeling Park High teacher had taught his works, according to The Intelligencer/Wheeling News Register.
Kendi has denounced stereotyping of whites as racist.
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said near the end of Wednesday’s debate that, “I don’t think it’s happening in the state of West Virginia." But he noted SB 498 would set up a process where possible instances would be reported to the Legislature. He voted for the bill.
The Senate passed SB 498 on a 21-12 vote. The vote was along party lines, except for Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, who voted with the Democrats against it, and Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, who was absent.
Critical race theory, or CRT, isn’t listed in West Virginia’s statewide K-12 public education learning standards, and the state’s colleges don’t have these centralized learning requirements. Local curricula can add onto the state standards.
Conservatives have so broadly defined CRT that its meaning is vague. Generally speaking, CRT is a way of analyzing society and history and the role of racism within it.
“Except as provided in subsection [e] of this section,” SB 498 says, “a state institution of higher education or any employee of a state institution of higher education may not require a student or employee to take instruction in, or include in the curriculum of any required course, or require a statement or affirmation by any student or employee that the following concepts are factual and accurate or must be held as a belief.”
The bill then lists several things that can’t be taught as fact in required courses, or required of students or employees to affirm. Among those are teaching that someone, by virtue of their “race, ethnicity, or biological sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” or “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race, ethnic group, or biological sex.”
For K-12 public and charter schools, the bill would ban, among other things, teaching that someone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s race, ethnicity, or biological sex.”
There would be some exceptions to the prohibitions, including for “discussion of those concepts in theory as part of an academic course if discussion of alternative theories are also included.”
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, is the lone Black member of the Senate. He’s also the former state president of the NAACP, and worked almost three decades for a public school workers union.
“I do believe some politicians will be using CRT as a weapon or tool in their campaigns,” Brown said. “It’s happening all over the country. CRT becomes a trope for so many of these campaigns.”
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said he would like to “chalk this up under our proverbial habit of trying to come up with a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.”
“But I agree with my friend from Ohio,” Romano said, referring to Brown. “There’s a more nefarious tone to this. This bill opens the door for unfounded complaints against educators for saying the wrong words or for making somebody upset.”
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson and the chamber’s lone Hispanic member, chose to run the bill in her committee. She explained it on the Senate floor Wednesday.
“Don’t you believe this places a lot more stress on the classroom and on teachers by promoting this particular bill?” Brown asked of Rucker.
Rucker, a home-schooling mother, disagreed, saying the bill is “because of the concerns, the fears, that individuals have brought.”
None of the bills the Legislature has advanced this year regarding discussions of race or sex would affect teaching in religious or other private schools. These private schools will start receiving public money next school year through the state’s nonpublic school vouchers program, if that program survives a current legal challenge.
Brown asked Rucker if the bill would affect the “learning pods” and “microschools,” which are a broad blending of home- and private-schooling, that she supports. She said she didn’t know. The bill would not.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason and a public school teacher, spoke for the bill. She said she’s heard from teachers, parents and students “that they have been told because of their race that they’re privileged.”
“That’s a terrible thing, just as bad as saying that a Black student is underprivileged because of their race,” Grady said. She said many of her students come from generational poverty and live in trailers with holes in the floor without heat and water.
“To tell those kids that they have a leg up in society because of their race is doing them a great disservice,” she said.
On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee exchanged House Bill 4011, which had prompted backlash, with a resolution to further study the issue before possibly passing a bill.
HB 4011 would have required public and charter schools to post online all curricula, like textbooks, or employee training materials concerning “nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
That bill also would have prohibited schools from, among other things, requiring or compelling students or employees to affirm that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin should be blamed for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”
On Monday, the Senate started running SB 498. If now passed by the House, it would not save HB 4011’s online posting requirement for curricula and teacher training materials, but it carries on HB 4011’s bans on certain ways of discussing race or sex.