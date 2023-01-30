West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chair Randy Smith, R-Tucker, stands on the Senate Floor Monday. The Senate passed a bill led in sponsorship by Smith that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.
The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill aimed at making it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding.
Approved without opposition or discussion Monday, Senate Bill 439 would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.
Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee advanced SB 439 last week after DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said the bill could help his agency capitalize faster on incoming federal infrastructure funding. The agency anticipates receipt of over $1 billion in funding for cleaning up abandoned mine lands over the next decade-plus, and additional funding for sewer projects and addressing emerging contaminants.
“With all the federal money coming in, they’re afraid that they’re not going to get all the bids out for mine reclamation and some other projects,” Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chair Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said on the Senate floor Monday.
Smith is lead sponsor of SB 439, which passed in a 32-0 vote.
Mandirola also noted the state has allocated roughly $25 million granted through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for plugging orphaned gas and oil wells.
DEP leaders have told lawmakers agency understaffing has made it a challenge to execute plugging under the law, especially in the federally allotted time window. The DEP has been given 12 months to spend $25 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on plugging and reclaiming orphaned wells. Since states must pay back whatever funds they have failed to obligate under a year, time is of the essence.
The DEP has reported encumbering most of that $25 million.
The Department of the Interior announced in August it had awarded an initial $560 million to 24 states, including West Virginia, to begin work.
“I don’t know if not having [SB 439] would cost us any money, but having it where it’d be conducive to us, it can expedite that and help us get that out on the ground faster,” Mandirola said.
One DEP response to understaffing has been contracting out projects to private industry, Mandirola said, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with the infrastructure law funding.
“[O]ur concept for design-build is if a contractor wants to have three or four small operators that do nothing but plug wells working for them, they likely could bid, through this process, a lower price,” he said. “They focus on doing the clerical part of it and the reporting part of it while the well plugger’s doing the plugging.”
Under SB 439, the DEP would prepare an invitation for bids for prequalified design-builders which must provide procedures to be followed for submitting bids and making awards as well as a proposed time schedule commitment and completion of the design-build contract.
The legislation would require the DEP to submit annual reports to the Joint Government and Finance Committee evaluating the DEP’s experience under the program with each design-build project completed.
SB 439’s provisions would expire after Dec. 31, 2025.
Contractors Association of West Virginia CEO Jason Pizatella told the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee last week his group was “generally” comfortable with the bill, having pushed for its scope to be narrowed through its annual reporting and sunset provisions.
“We certainly understand … the DEP’s desire to move with some speed in the contracting process that they may not have otherwise had before,” Pizatella said. “Design-build’s not a perfect solution by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a solution.”
