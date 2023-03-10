Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Task force tweaked

West Virginia Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, chairs the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee that advanced a bill that would create a state hydrogen power task force after adding Department of Commerce and higher education representatives to the bill.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would create a task force to study hydrogen energy in the state’s economy and energy infrastructure, after the House of Delegates changed the bill to make the task force more fossil fuel-oriented.

The Senate on Thursday approved House Bill 2814 in a 32-0 vote, setting the bill up for concurrence from the House of Delegates required to advance the bill to Gov. Jim Justice. The House approved HB 2814 in an 87-12 vote last week, with all dozen tallies against the legislation cast by Republicans.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

