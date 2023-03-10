The West Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would create a task force to study hydrogen energy in the state’s economy and energy infrastructure, after the House of Delegates changed the bill to make the task force more fossil fuel-oriented.
The Senate on Thursday approved House Bill 2814 in a 32-0 vote, setting the bill up for concurrence from the House of Delegates required to advance the bill to Gov. Jim Justice. The House approved HB 2814 in an 87-12 vote last week, with all dozen tallies against the legislation cast by Republicans.
Under HB 2814, the task force would examine how to position the state to take advantage of programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Those two sweeping federal laws passed in 2021 and 2022, respectively, made significant investments in incentivizing hydrogen energy development to help the nation decarbonize.
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change, especially in energy-intensive sectors.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, the Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide. The Inflation Reduction Act created a new hydrogen production tax credit.
HB 2814 lists an examination of sources of potential hydrogen like wind and solar, recommendations for workforce initiatives to prepare the state workforce for hydrogen-fueled jobs and a review of legislation needed for developing economies of scale for hydrogen as potential areas of interest for the task force.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee amended HB 2814 from its original version to make the task force smaller with greater fossil fuel representation.
Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chairman Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said his committee’s substitute version was “much better” because it was more fossil fuel-oriented.
“If hydrogen is to be used, I submit to the body that predominantly it’s going to be used using coal and or natural gas,” Zatezalo said at the Energy and Manufacturing Committee meeting at which HB 2814 advanced last month.
Led in sponsorship by Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, HB 2814 originally would have created a 15-member task force.
The task force would have included three representatives of environmental organizations advocating for renewable energy, three representatives of West Virginia manufacturers of hydrogen-fueled energy technology, two representatives of electric distribution companies with service areas of 18 or more cities and towns, two representatives of electric distribution companies with service areas of 17 or fewer cities and towns, and a building trades representative.
Those representatives would have been appointed by the Senate.
Also included on the task force under the original version of HB 2814 would have been a Department of Economic Development representative and the heads of the Department of Environmental Protection and the Public Service Commission.
The version of HB 2814 headed for final passage would create a nine-member task force, with one representative from an environmental organization that advocates for renewable energy instead of the original three and one representative from the fossil fuel energy industry rather than the original zero.
Also included would be a representative of the manufacturing industry with experience in hydrogen-fueled energy technology, a representative of a regulated electric utility company and a representative of higher education, in addition to the heads of the PSC, the DEP, the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Commerce.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee added the higher education and Department of Commerce appointees to the proposed task force before advancing the bill earlier this week.
The environmental organization, fossil fuel energy industry, manufacturing industry, electric utility and higher education representatives would be governor appointees rather than Senate appointees under the committee substitute version of HB 2814.
Under HB 2814, the task force would have to report its findings and recommendations to the Joint Government and Finance Committee by July 1, 2024, at which point it would dissolve.
The first task force's first meeting would have to be held within 120 days of HB 2814 taking effect.
The West Virginia-led Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, which calls itself ARCH2, is pursuing support for hydrogen hubs provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
West Virginia officials partnered with the nation’s largest natural gas producer, an Ohio science and technology development nonprofit, an Illinois energy research firm, and a Bridgeport energy technology consulting firm to create the regional hydrogen hub last year. The project has since gained support from the governors of Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland.
The state, EQT Corp., Battelle, GTI Energy and Allegheny Science & Technology teamed up to establish the hub, regional business and political leaders announced in September.
Members of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub have touted “blue hydrogen” as a reliable energy solution. Blue hydrogen is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
But environmentalists have said blue hydrogen isn’t actually clean hydrogen.
Researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in a study published last year that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The study found the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is more than 20% larger than burning natural gas or coal for heat, and about 60% larger than burning diesel oil for heat.
Blue hydrogen is supported by carbon capture and storage technology unproven at commercial scale.