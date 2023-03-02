Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moratorium talk

West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, characterized forest carbon offset agreements as a problem to be investigated and mitigated on the Senate floor Wednesday before the Senate passed a bill that would create a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would set a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.

The Senate on Wednesday advanced Senate Bill 739 to the House of Delegates in a 33-0 vote after an amendment from Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, narrowed the bill’s scope to include only contracts or agreements limiting timber harvesting related to carbon capture, storage or sequestration.

