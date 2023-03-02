West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, characterized forest carbon offset agreements as a problem to be investigated and mitigated on the Senate floor Wednesday before the Senate passed a bill that would create a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.
The Senate on Wednesday advanced Senate Bill 739 to the House of Delegates in a 33-0 vote after an amendment from Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, narrowed the bill’s scope to include only contracts or agreements limiting timber harvesting related to carbon capture, storage or sequestration.
The moratorium would be effective 60 days from passage, which Tarr said on the Senate floor Wednesday would avoid a “too risky” approach late in the 60-day legislative session of crafting a law to address what he called a “state of emergency.”
Tarr claimed that emergency was forest carbon offset agreements hindering timbering and potentially coal and gas severance as well.
SB 739 cites “insufficient and inadequate measures” to protect West Virginians from economic harm it contends results from agreements aiming to “alienate resources and real property” to benefit from carbon offsets and carbon tax credits.
Passage of SB 739 follows concerns that surfaced among lawmakers last year over forest carbon offset agreements, deals in which forest landowners profit from businesses or individuals investing in environmental projects paying to offset their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Landowners profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
More than 12 million acres of forestland stretch across West Virginia, covering 79% of the state. It’s the third-most heavily forested state in the nation, making it prime real estate for carbon offsets.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has said that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
Shirley told lawmakers last year active forest carbon offset projects covered at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the state.
Proponents of legislative efforts to limit carbon offset agreements in West Virginia have argued some of their minimum term lengths unfairly bind future landowners and encumber swathes of land that could be used for economic development.
But those efforts have drawn the ire of environmental and landowner advocates who say restrictions proposed by lawmakers wary of carbon offsets would narrow income streams for farmers and other property owners.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced a measure in House Bill 3294 to the House Finance Committee earlier this month that would introduce registration requirements and a 20-year maximum term for forest carbon offset agreements, as well as an excise tax of 15% to 30% on gross payments from them.
The move sparked criticism the state would be interfering with private landowner decisions and violating the constitutional private property rights.
West Virginia Forestry Association Executive Director Eric Carlson has testified before lawmakers that many carbon offset agreements for West Virginia forestlands still allow timber harvesting, though he added that some companies are coming into the market with no-cut contracts.
Carlson has said owners are looking to profit from forestlands they otherwise wouldn’t expect to draw income from.
“We’re about responsible land management, and at the end of the day, we don’t want the government telling us what to do with our land,” West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association executive director Michael Haid told a legislative committee earlier this session. “And that’s kind of the bottom line.”
