The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would direct the Department of Economic Development secretary to identify and designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.

Senate Bill 188 sailed through that body in a 28-3 vote Wednesday without discussion and now goes before the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

