The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would expand expenses allowed for a state authority that financially assists local governments to cover water or wastewater systems with critical immediate needs.
Senate Bill 31 allows the Water Development Authority to make grants or loans from an account for aiding systems with critical needs through upgrades that reduce operations or maintenance costs or waterline leakages. SB 31 would set a cap of $300,000 for funding upgrades to such projects.
The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday, would increase the maximum total project cost to be funded by the account for extensions to a water or wastewater facility that would add customers from $2 million to $3 million.
The bill also would raise the maximum amount of money the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council could instruct the Water Development Authority to transfer from uncommitted loan balances to the account for aiding systems with critical immediate needs on June 30 each year from $12 million to $14 million.
The Water Development Authority buys local government bonds and provides grants and loans at the direction of the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
The council, which has been a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects, is chaired by Gov. Jim Justice designee Ann Urling, deputy chief of staff for the Governor’s Office.
Urling helped oversee a controversial transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID relief funding at the Sept. 30 deadline to spend that money to a Governor’s Office-controlled discretionary account that then paid $10 million to Marshall University to support a new baseball stadium project.
On Sept. 29, Justice announced a $13.8 million contribution to the stadium project slated for completion in March 2024. The governor joined Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears to make the announcement at the future home of Marshall baseball.
Justice, a Marshall alumnus, presented an oversized $13.8 million check to the university before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Governor’s Office said the $13.8 million was to come from the Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program established through the Legislature’s allotment of $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a sweeping federal COVID-19 package enacted in 2021.
Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso said in a December phone interview the Governor’s Office later told her the agency only needed to provide $3.8 million of the approved $13.8 million, leaving $10 million left over. Prezioso said she wasn’t informed why.
There was $252 million in the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund as of December, according to the state Auditor’s Office.
Governor’s Office General Counsel Berkeley Bentley told the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month that Justice decided to contribute $10 million to the Marshall baseball stadium project to “free up” that amount for other Water Development Authority projects.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the $28.3 million transfer to the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund.
