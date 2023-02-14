Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would expand expenses allowed for a state authority that financially assists local governments to cover water or wastewater systems with critical immediate needs.

Senate Bill 31 allows the Water Development Authority to make grants or loans from an account for aiding systems with critical needs through upgrades that reduce operations or maintenance costs or waterline leakages. SB 31 would set a cap of $300,000 for funding upgrades to such projects.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

