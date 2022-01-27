The West Virginia Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would allow for restricting state banking contracts with financial institutions that “boycott” fossil fuel energy companies.
The Senate voted 31-2 Thursday to advance Senate Bill 262, which would allow the state treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
State Treasurer Riley Moore has urged passage of the bill, saying it would guard against banks not lending to coal companies that need capital to finance their operations.
The measure’s opponents have said it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions and could be unconstitutional.
But backers of Senate Bill 262 argued on the Senate floor prior to the bill’s passage that it was needed to send a message to financial institutions that the state doesn’t wish to do business with companies that divest from coal and other fossil fuel companies.
“What this really is is a policy statement from the state of West Virginia saying we’re not going to do business with you if you have a policy that we don’t like,” Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, said.
The bill would require the treasurer to post a list of restricted financial institutions on the treasurer’s website and update it annually or more often if the treasurer considers it necessary.
SB 262 would allow the treasurer to disqualify restricted financial institutions from the competitive bidding process. It also would require the treasurer to remove from the list a restricted financial institution that “provides information demonstrating, to the Treasurer’s satisfaction, that it is not engaged in a boycott of energy companies.”
Moore has noted the legislation does not address financial institutions that lack policy statements on doing business with fossil fuel industries but nevertheless don’t make loans to companies in those industries.
“All we can go off [of] is, what is the spoken policy?” Moore told the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee prior to its approval of the bill last week.
The two senators who voted against the bill, Owens Brown, D-Ohio, and Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, spoke against the bill prior to its passage.
Nelson said he worried about the bill’s potential impact on the state’s capital needs.
“[W]hat kind of message does this potentially send out nationally?” asked Nelson, a member of WesBanco’s board of directors.
Brown said the bill would violate individual freedom to boycott.
“What this bill does is it chooses winners and losers,” Brown said. “What about that mantra the Republican Party is always saying that the government [should] get out of the way of business?”
Eli Baumwell, policy director of the ACLU of West Virginia, told the Senate Finance Committee prior to its approval of SB 262 last week that his organization opposes the bill. Baumwell contended the bill likely violates the First Amendment by punishing boycotts he contended are protected as a form of speech by the amendment.
Moore announced last week the Board of Treasury Investments no longer would use a BlackRock Inc. investment fund as part of its banking transactions after the New York-based asset manager urged companies to embrace investment strategies that assess climate risk as climate change worsens. Chaired by Moore, the Board of Treasury Investments is a five-member panel that manages the state’s short-term investments.
But BlackRock held coal industry investments totaling $84.3 billion as of last year, according to a report from the German environmental and human rights organization Urgewald and other environmental groups.
BlackRock published a letter Monday from chairman and CEO Larry Fink to CEOs of companies that BlackRock clients are invested in noting that BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy.
“We focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients,” Fink wrote.
BlackRock spokesman Ed Sweeney said in an email last week that BlackRock is a “strong supporter of West Virginia and its economy.” BlackRock has invested about $1 billion in bonds issued by companies and state and local government entities based in West Virginia, Sweeney said. BlackRock has invested another $500 million in publicly traded companies based in West Virginia, Sweeney added.
S&P Global Ratings, a New York-based credit ratings agency, said in a May 2021 analysis of West Virginia’s credit that the state presents high environmental investment risk because of its “high penetration” of coal, oil and gas production activities and potential for policy and regulatory challenges to those industries due to decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.
The legislation comes amid the rise of environmental, social and governance investing. ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
U.S.-based banks in the U.N.-convened, industry-led Net-Zero Banking Alliance committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said last week that Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan had denied financing to members of the trade association. Hamilton called SB 262 “insightful and progressive legislation.”
Supporters of the bill have referenced a law Texas passed last year to prohibit state agencies from contracting with companies that “boycott” fossil fuel energy companies. That law is more expansive than SB 262, which unlike the Texas legislation, does not include pension funds in the state money not to be invested in financial institutions that decide to longer do business with fossil fuel companies.
SB 262 now goes before the House of Delegates.