Senate passage
Pictured in this Wednesday photo is the West Virginia Senate Chamber, where senators approved a bill that would make rules and regulations promulgated by the state Public Service Commission to legislative review.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that sailed through the West Virginia Senate on Wednesday would make rules and regulations promulgated by the state Public Service Commission subject to legislative review.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 245 in a 31-1 vote, advancing it to the House of Delegates for its consideration.

