SB 561 passes

The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 561 on Monday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill under which the state Department of Environmental Protection would take over a fund that helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements.

Passing the Senate in a 33-0 vote Monday, Senate Bill 561 would transfer administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the DEP.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

