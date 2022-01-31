The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed Monday a bill to require that public school administrators review at least 15 minutes of footage from each special education classroom at least every 90 days.
The 2019 state law that originally mandated cameras in these classrooms specifically forbids "regular" or "continual" monitoring of the footage. If the House of Delegates now passes this legislation, Senate Bill 261, that prohibition will also be nixed.
"It allows administrators to review these films in these special education classes," said Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha and the bill's lead sponsor. "Children that do not, unfortunately, have the ability to speak or are challenged in other ways."
Among other things, the bill would also lift the mandate that schools delete the footage after a certain time.
The legislation would also extend from 90 days to 365 the minimum amount of footage the school must retain at any time, allowing those viewing the footage to go back further upon suspicion of an incident. But this extension was weakened from an earlier version of the bill.
After the Senate Education Committee passed that earlier iteration, it took up the bill again and made the requirement to retain at least 365 days of video apply only to camera systems replaced or installed after April 1 of this year.
“It came to our attention that, in certain counties, they have cameras that have built-in storage for 90 days and the cost would've been significant for increasing the storage to 365 days in those counties,” said Hank Hager, counsel to the committee, at a meeting last week.
Public schools statewide were already required to install these cameras under the 2019 law, which passed amid special education abuse allegations in the Berkeley County school system.
That law allowed parents and guardians of students involved in alleged incidents, such as bullying, abuse or neglect, to view the videos. Incidents are defined under that law as suspicions raised by parents, guardians, teachers or aides.
This new legislation comes in the wake of this year’s lawsuits and criminal charges alleging that Kanawha County teachers and aides abused special education students. The 2019 law provided the central evidence for each still-ongoing Kanawha civil lawsuit and criminal case this year: footage of the alleged abuse.
“This bill gives school educators another move to make sure that these terrible acts do not happen in the future," Nelson said.