Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PFAS bill passes

West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser has been one of the leading advocates for greater state protection against PFAS, chemicals linked to elevated cancer incidence. The state Senate passed a bill Thursday that would lay the groundwork for enhanced protection against PFAS ahead of an anticipated federal proposal for new PFAS drinking water standards.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate voted without opposition Thursday to approve legislation aimed at laying groundwork for protection against a class of industrial chemicals with a toxic legacy in the state.

The Senate passed House Bill 3189 in a 32-0 tally, setting the bill up for concurrence required from the House of Delegates required to send the bill to the governor as of Thursday afternoon, following minor changes to the measure made in the Senate. 

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you