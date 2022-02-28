The West Virginia Senate has signed off on a bill intended to encourage horizontal well drilling for oil and gas production, sending it to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
Senate Bill 694 would set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate.
Much of SB 694 sets requirements for applicants seeking to unitize, or combine two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions, to form a consolidated horizontal well unit. The Department of Environmental Protection defines a horizontal well as any well site forged through horizontal drilling that disturbs three acres or more of surface or uses more than 210,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period.
The bill’s proponents characterized it as a valuable compromise prior to its passage by a 26-7 vote on the Senate floor Friday.
Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said the bill was an accord between agricultural producers, mineral owners and gas companies.
“I know how hard it was to get all these parties to come together and come to an agreement,” Smith said, complimenting the bill's lead sponsor, Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, on building support for the legislation.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, spoke out against the bill, saying it should have been referred to the Judiciary Committee on which he sits in addition to the Finance Committee that advanced the bill directly to the full Senate.
West Virginia Royalty Owners Association President Tom Huber said his organization strongly supports the bill.
The bill requires applicants who control a horizontal well unit seeking to unitize tracts in the unit must have agreement from royalty owners of 75% or more of net acreage in the target formation proposed to be included in the horizontal well unit with respect to the royalty interest.
Regarding operator interest, applicants must have an agreement among royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in a target formation proposed to be included in a shallow horizontal well unit owned, leased or operated by the operators and the applicant. For deep horizontal wells, an applicant must have agreement from royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in the target formation to be included in the horizontal well unit.
The bill would also expand the number of members of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from five to seven.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. It also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
The two new members would be an individual with experience in the agricultural industry but not the oil and gas industry other than as a royalty recipient, and a mineral owner who has never been affiliated with an oil or gas well operator.
SB 694 would authorize the commission to issue horizontal well unit orders and require applicants seeking unitization tracts in a unit to make good-faith offers to all known and locatable royalty owners and operators.
When seeking a horizontal unit well order, applicants would have to describe the proposed unit and nature of the proposed operations, identify target formations, and map unit boundaries and acreage. The map must show the location of each permitted and active oil and gas well in the unit, as well as the name of the operator as shown by DEP records.
SB 694 would hold that a horizontal well unit must not exceed 640 acres unless the applicant shows the proposed horizontal well unit area would be drained “efficiently and economically” by a larger horizontal well unit. Under the bill, a horizontal well unit containing one or more horizontal wells would be restricted from containing more than 128 net acres controlled by nonconsenting royalty owners as of the unit application date.
Romano noted that SB 694 would not require a lessee to develop an entire tract, fearing that lessees would declare all lands under an oil and gas lease as being under production even if production takes place on just a small part of a landholder’s property. That could keep a landholder from offering those lands for lease to other parties.
A horizontal well unit order would expire if no such well is drilled in the unit within three years of the order.
Under the bill, owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate could surrender the oil and gas underlying the tract to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit. If not agreed upon, that total would equal the weighted average amount paid, per net mineral acre, by the applicant to the owners in third-party transactions for acquiring the oil and gas mineral estate in the same target formation underlying the horizontal well unit.
Such owners could choose to be considered for unitization, in which case their interests would be considered leased to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit. They could also opt to participate in a horizontal well unit as an operator.
The Senate fast-tracked the bill from a second to a third and final reading Friday following a motion by Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
The first reading of a bill informs Legislature members that the bill will be discussed. On second reading, committee recommendations and amendments proposed by individual members are considered and acted on. Debates and votes on the bill occur during its third reading.
The readings typically take place on successive days, but Takubo’s motion combined the second and third readings into one day.