After failing to make headway in 2019, West Virginia state senators have renewed their call to allow concealed carry of some firearms on college campuses.
Dubbed “The Campus Self Defense Act,” Senate Bill 10 would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a pistol or revolver on the campus and buildings of an institution of higher education.
The Senate Judiciary Committee pushed the bill forward Wednesday for consideration for passage after a brief discussion.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, showed displeasure for the bill, stating it would be a huge burden on schools to implement and would be “insane” to put into state law. While the committee counsel said the language of the bill had been agreed upon by stakeholders, Caputo said the universities had to take the best deal they could get.
“I remember when I was at that age and I was at a lot of parties with college kids. Sometimes things would happen and maybe you go home with a black eye or bloody nose and tomorrow it was over,” he said. “I hate to think what would happen if a few of those folks, including myself and others, would have been carrying a pistol at that time.”
The topic caused a stir when it last moved forward in the 2019 session but died in the same committee. Students led the charge against the bill being passed and showed up at the Capitol in droves to show their displeasure. Then-Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert was against the 2019 version of the bill, while West Virginia University President Gordon Gee did not outright oppose it.
Following Wednesday’s committee meeting, current Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Gee stood together, releasing a joint statement stating they support local control and believe the schools’ boards of governors are best suited to decide the topic.
“Whether it is mental health challenges facing some students, discussion about grades, recruitment of new students and faculty, or the protection of open and honest debate of ideas, we are concerned about inserting firearms into these types of situations,” the presidents said.
Under SB 10, the firearm would have to be concealed and not displayed in any way that would cause a “breach of peace” to the general public. While the bill requires a carrier to have a valid concealed carry permit, such permits are not generally required in West Virginia for adults who are at least 21 years old.
The bill would allow academic institutions to set rules for concealed carry at sporting events, on-site day cares, secure areas used by law enforcement and areas with security measures in place to ensure firearms do not enter the areas.
Firearms would also be banned at disciplinary or grievance hearings and in sole occupancy offices, rented spaces, events in which a primary or secondary education event is occurring, or in areas in which patient care or mental health counseling is being provided. Firearms would also be banned from high-hazard and animal laboratories.
While firearms would remain banned in dorm rooms, they could still be carried in common areas of residence halls, such as lounges, dining and study areas. Colleges and universities would provide a secure storage room or provide safes for students to store their firearms safely at a “reasonable fee.”
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, with 15 other senators signed on as co-sponsors.
WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop testified to the committee Wednesday, saying firearms are currently banned on campus. If someone is found with one, they are asked to leave. Noncompliance could lead to a misdemeanor trespassing citation, but having a weapon on campus isn’t a criminal offense in itself.
Alsop said there would need to be additional manpower and equipment to enforce the law generally. The university previously estimated those costs would be around $350,000.
“We might see some additional costs,” he said. “From a security perspective, for those large venues and areas, we do have a police force on campus that works to keep us safe.”
Caputo said just because a university as large as WVU could absorb that cost, a place like Shepherd University or Fairmont State University might not.