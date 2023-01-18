Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After failing to make headway in 2019, West Virginia state senators have renewed their call to allow concealed carry of some firearms on college campuses.

Dubbed “The Campus Self Defense Act,” Senate Bill 10 would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a pistol or revolver on the campus and buildings of an institution of higher education.

