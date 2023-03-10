Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Intending to limit deliberate intent damages

West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Trump, R-Morgan, noted his support on the Senate floor Thursday for a bill that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in damages for noneconomic losses when an employer deliberately endangers them on the job.  

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate forwarded a bill to the governor Friday that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.

The Senate approved House Bill 3270 after rejecting an amendment aimed at limiting an increase in the burden of proof the bill would impose on plaintiffs seeking to recover noneconomic damages from occupational lung disease under state law.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you