The West Virginia Senate forwarded a bill to the governor Friday that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.
The Senate approved House Bill 3270 after rejecting an amendment aimed at limiting an increase in the burden of proof the bill would impose on plaintiffs seeking to recover noneconomic damages from occupational lung disease under state law.
The amendment, which had been approved in a 9-8 vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee, removed the word “fraudulently” from a provision requiring an employee seeking recovery under state “deliberate intent” statute for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
“Deliberate intent” lawsuits are enabled by statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
The amendment’s author, Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, a constitutional lawyer, had argued in a Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday that striking the word “fraudulently” from the provision would keep workers’ burden of proof from unduly high. A proposal by Chapman to remove the provision entirely from the bill failed in an 8-8 vote.
“I just want every single person in this room to realize that if you vote no to this amendment, you are hurting our coal miners, and this is West Virginia,” Chapman said on the Senate floor Thursday. “This is beyond the pale.”
“You either concealed something or you didn't,” Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, a former longtime United Mine Workers of America union representative, said in support of Chapman’s amendment. "If you prove that an employer concealed dust samples, that should be enough.”
But the Senate rejected Chapman’s amendment in a 21-11 vote after Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, spoke against it.
Weld questioned why occupational lung disease is covered by state deliberate intent law, contending the law should cover only actions that occur “at one time” rather than “over time” as unsafe work conditions resulting in occupational lung disease do.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who backed HB 3270 and opposed Chapman’s proposed amendments, noted what he called a “very good” bill in HB 3270 could be sent to the governor if the amendment his committee approved was rejected by the full Senate. If the Senate kept the amendment, HB 3270 would have to go back to the House for concurrence, a move Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, predicted would doom the bill.
If it becomes law, HB 3270 would set a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
HB 3270 supporters, most prominently logging industry representatives, have cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums.
Among the senators opposing Chapman’s amendment aimed at limiting the increase in the burden of proof miners and other workers must prove in occupational lung disease claims under the deliberate intent law were Senate Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, a logging industry veteran; Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Vice Chairman Ben Queen, R-Harrison; and Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, a coal miner, voted for it. Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, one of the coal industry’s most outspoken proponents, was absent, as was Senate Economic Development Committee Chairman Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, who announced a switch from the Democratic Party after the 2022 general election.
HB 3270 was due for a vote on passage in the Senate as of Friday afternoon.
Deliberate intent insurance coverage is an optional addition to employer liability insurance that many West Virginia employers don’t pay for.
HB 3270 comes amid a sharp decline in deliberate intent premium levels in West Virginia. Those levels dropped to $7.6 million in 2021 from $14.7 million in 2015, when the Legislature made deliberate intent a harder threshold to meet legally, according to West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner data.
That year, the Legislature in part added a requirement that a plaintiff show an employer had “actual knowledge” of an unsafe working condition that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a deliberate intent data survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year. That clip marked a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from 2015.
Total policy premiums have plummeted 34% from 2015 to 2021, from $194.6 million to $128.3 million.
“If you look at everything that’s happened, man, I mean if I was on the other side of this debate, I’d say we’ve done pretty good, we’ve done real good,” Caputo said during the Judiciary Committee’s meeting, citing the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner statistics.
The original version of HB 3270 would have set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
The UMWA and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, sounded notes of compromise after a House Judiciary Committee substitute version of HB 3270 was developed.
HB 3270’s advancement comes as black lung afflicts more younger miners throughout West Virginia and Central Appalachia.
Exposure to highly toxic silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, accelerating the scarring of miners’ lungs. Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued the four mines where deaths occurred in 2022 more than 450 safety and health citations since the start of 2019 for reported violations deemed “significant and substantial.” The agency uses that designation for hazards there is a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
Establishments classified as logging or sawmill businesses in West Virginia were issued 95 violations for incidents across 45 incidents that resulted in at least six deaths and five additional hospitalizations since the beginning of 2018, according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration data.