The West Virginia Legislature has sent a bill to the governor’s desk without opposition that would require the state to find a method to dispose of used firefighting foams that have been among the largest sources of pollution of PFAS — a class of chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

The Senate signed off on House Bill 2860 in a 32-0 vote Monday after the House approved it in a 98-0 tally on Feb. 27.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

