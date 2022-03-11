The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill designed to increase funding for state air quality regulators to the governor.
House Bill 3082 would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections while prohibiting moving money in the funds to other accounts.
The Senate approved HB 3082 in a 33-0 vote without discussion Friday.
The House of Delegates had passed HB 3082 in a 76-24 vote last month.
Declining industrial air emissions in West Virginia have resulted in a drop in revenue for the division, since fees for large industrial sources are based on their emissions rates.
DEP officials said last year that the Division of Air Quality’s funding level is adequate.
But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended in a 2019 evaluation of the DEP’s permit fees under the Title V federal air quality permit standardization program that the division consider asking legislators to increase the state’s emission fee in fiscal year 2021 or charge additional fees for applications, operating permit maintenance and or an hourly fee based on the complexity of the permit being issued.
The Legislature authorized a $1 million fund transfer from the division in fiscal year 2017 to cover a state budget deficit, according to the 2019 EPA evaluation, which noted that the Legislature should not be using the funds for unrelated expenses.
The Legislature refunded the $1 million to the division in 2019.
Jason Wandling, general counsel for the DEP, told lawmakers last year the investments enabled by HB 3082 would ensure sufficient funding to stay in compliance with Title V of the Clean Air Act.
The two funds the bill covers are the Air Pollution Control Fund and the Air Pollution Education and Environment Fund. At the end of 2018, the former had a cash balance of $5.7 million and the latter had a cash balance of $1 million, according to HB 3082. Based on a review of the interest rates paid for other DEP funds during the 2018 fiscal year, interest from investing those two funds could range from $84,000 to $160,800 per year, according to the bill.
The House also overwhelmingly passed HB 3082 last year, but the bill stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.