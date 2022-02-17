The West Virginia Senate has sent a bill without opposition to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk that would commission a $500,000 child labor memorial in Fairmont.
The Senate voted 33-0 Thursday to approve House Bill 3312. The bill is designed to establish a memorial commemorating not only the child laborers lost in the worst industrial mine accident in American history, but the memory of all children who worked in hazardous industries across a state whose economy has relied on them.
The bill directs the state Division of Labor to contribute $500,000 toward constructing the monument, which would feature an inscription remembering the explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and No. 8 mines, in nearby Monongah, on Dec. 6, 1907.
The bill gives the commission authority to seek funding for the project through grants, donations or other means. Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, chair of the Senate Government Organization Committee that advanced the bill to Senate floor, said that the bill does not require the commission to seek outside funding.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, former vice president of United Mine Workers of America International District 31, spoke in support of HB 3312 on the Senate floor prior to its passage.
“This is something that I hope we never have to do again,” Caputo said. “It seems like every time there’s a tragedy in the coalfields, we all run together, we pass some safety laws, we dedicate a memorial and then we move on until the next time. I don’t want to go to any more memorials. I’ve spoke at so many memorials in my career working for the union. I don’t want to speak at any more.”
The official death toll of the 1907 explosion is 362, but the memorial would note that number doesn’t account for miners’ family members, including dozens of children, who were present in the mines that day.
“Whether due to enslavement or poverty, child labor was a grievous part of our state’s industrial history — not only in coal mining, but also in factories, salt works and other inherently hazardous professions — until it was restricted by state and federal laws in the early 20th century,” the monument is slated to read, per the bill’s instructions.
The commission would consist of the curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; a member each from the House of Delegates and Senate, appointed respectively by the House speaker and Senate president; a representative appointed by the Fairmont City Council; and a representative from the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts.
The City of Fairmont would own the monument, and any funds remaining in the commission’s control at the time of its disbandment would transfer to the city for memorial maintenance.
Ownership would revert to the Department of Arts, Culture and History if the city does not keep up maintenance of the monument and its green space.
The House passed the bill in a 95-1 vote last month.
During the 2021 legislative session, the bill passed the House in a 99-1 vote before stalling in the Senate.
Delegate Shannon Kimes, R-Wood, cast the lone vote in the House against the measure both in 2021 and last month.