The West Virginia Senate has advanced to the governor a bill that would increase fees associated with surface coal mine permits to boost funding for surface mining regulators.
The Senate unanimously passed House Bill 4488 Friday. The House of Delegates passed the bill in a 90-9 vote last month.
A fiscal note for HB 4488 estimates it would generate an additional $4.3 million in revenue for the division.
HB 4488 would provide the first update for the state’s water pollution control permits for surface coal mining operations in 20 years.
With revenue gradually declining each year and expenses staying relatively constant, it is estimated the Division of Mining and Reclamation would be operating at a deficit by fiscal year 2026 without the revenue increase, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic previously expressed support for the bill before House Energy and Manufacturing Committee members who subsequently signed off on the measure.
HB 4488 would increase the fee for permit renewals from $1,000 to $3,000. The bill would differentiate major permit modifications from minor ones, instituting a $2,000 fee for the former and a $1,000 fee for the latter. State law currently imposes a $500 fee for all permit modifications.
The measure would also increase the annual permit fee from $1,000 to $2,000, and create a $500 fee, for applications for water quality certification of activities covered by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits.
A DEP budget presentation in January showed that average coal tonnage fees (2 cents per clean ton mined) deposited into the Division of Mining and Reclamation’s operations fund was just under $1.4 million — a 25.6% decrease from fiscal year 2019. The amount of coal mined in tons is projected to increase slightly in the next two years to about 80 million tons annually before gradually falling to 73 million tons by 2025.
As fee revenues have declined, so have full-time equivalent positions in the Division of Mining and Reclamation, from roughly 300 in the early 2010s to around 190, DEP Secretary Harold Ward told the Senate Finance Committee in a budget presentation in January.
