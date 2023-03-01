Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lead sponsor

House Finance Committee Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, is lead sponsor of a bill headed to the governor's desk that would require state ratepayers to pick up the full cost of plants jointly regulated by other jurisdictions when regulators in those jurisdictions require a plant to stop operating. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate advanced legislation to the governor’s desk Tuesday that would require state ratepayers to pick up the full cost of plants jointly regulated by other jurisdictions when regulators in those jurisdictions require a plant to stop operating.

House Bill 3308 passed the Senate in a 32-0 vote. The House of Delegates passed HB 3308 in a 93-1 vote on Feb. 15, with only Delegate Henry Dillon, R-Wayne, opposing the bill.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you