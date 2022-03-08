The West Virginia Senate has sent to the governor’s desk a bill designed to follow through on a state Department of Environmental Protection proposal required by federal regulators to shore up the agency’s financially vulnerable mine cleanup program.
The Senate voted 33-0 Tuesday to pass House Bill 4758, which would require the DEP to develop and maintain a database to track reclamation liabilities, including water treatment, at coal mining operations in the state permitted after Aug. 3, 1977.
The DEP’s proposal is a response to the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement requiring the agency to propose a change to its reclamation program after the feds found that the agency failed to accurately estimate reclamation obligations.
Aug. 3, 1977 is the date that the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act became law. The legislation established a regulatory program to ensure that surface coal mining operations initiated or in existence after that date are reclaimed properly.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement instructed the agency to submit an amendment to its reclamation program within 60 days in August.
Glenda Owens, the office’s deputy director, said in an Aug. 23 letter to DEP Secretary Harold Ward that the office had determined through a joint review with the department that the program “has not taken sufficient steps” to make sure it’s estimating reclamation obligations correctly.
Ward submitted the proposed change in an Oct. 18 letter to Owens in which he said that his agency must first seek approval for the proposal from the Governor’s Office. Upon approval, Ward said, the program amendment would be introduced as a bill in the Legislature when the 2022 legislative session began.
The House of Delegates passed HB 4758 in an 88-8 vote last month.
The bill would require the DEP to update the information in the database on a quarterly basis starting in July 2022 to ensure that actuarial studies of the state’s Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund are based on accurate figures.
Ward noted in the letter that Owens had asked his agency to propose a plan of action and timetable to get the needed information, and make a demonstration regarding reclamation liabilities, the interrelation between penal bonds and the solvency of the state’s financial assurance program.
Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement spokesman Francis Piccoli declined comment on HB 4758.
In her letter to Ward, Owens cited a report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found the department has failed to comply with state and federal law in reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will need hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites under federal regulations.
State code already requires the DEP to conduct formal actuarial studies every two years, and conduct informal reviews annually on its Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund.
The former fund is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state. The latter fund was created in 2008 to ensure a dependable source of capital to reclaim and restore water treatment systems on forfeited sites.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the state’s reclamation fund advisory council. That council was itself created two decades ago in response to the OSMRE threatening a partial takeover of the state’s reclamation program over liability estimation concerns.
The Special Reclamation Fund Advisory Council issues annual reports on funding financial condition and quarterly reports showing total program revenue, expenses and money available for liabilities.
The advisory council consists of the DEP secretary or their designee, the state treasurer or their designee, the director of the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at West Virginia University, and five governor appointees that must include one member serving as an actuary or economist and members representing the interests of the coal industry, environmental protection organizations, coal miners, and the general public, respectively.
The DEP admitted in a lawsuit it filed in March 2020 in Kanawha County Circuit Court against ERP Environmental Fund Inc., a coal mining company, that assuming responsibility for reclaiming and remediating all of ERP’s mining sites could potentially overwhelm the state’s special reclamation fund, both financially and administratively.
The department reported the costs of reclaiming and remediating ERP’s sites totaled more than $230 million. ERP laid off all its employees and management as of March 2020 and ceased operations, leaving its mining sites abandoned and public health and safety threatened, according to the department’s lawsuit to appoint a special receiver to assume ERP’s responsibilities.
It’s now up to Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, to consider signing HB 4758 into law. He’ll be weighing a response to state reclamation liability issues that an Appalachian Voices report suggested last year he has made worse.
Appalachian Voices, an environmental nonprofit, calculated outstanding reclamation on Justice family mines to be between $367 million and $444 million, with actual bonding totaling only $122 million.
Nearly 20,000 acres of Justice family coal mines are only partially reclaimed, and 14,000 acres remained unreclaimed altogether, the report found.