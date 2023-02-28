Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Legislation that would expand eligible use of electric bicycles in West Virginia is headed for the governor’s desk.

The Senate forwarded House Bill 2062 to the governor in a 33-0 vote Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

