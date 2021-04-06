The West Virginia Senate approved Tuesday expanding to colleges the bill banning transgender middle- and high-school girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams.
The Senate passed the amendment in a voice vote with some nays heard. No senator debated the amendment Tuesday on the Senate floor.
The legislation (House Bill 3293) is now set for a final vote in the Senate Wednesday. If passed, it will be returned to the state House of Delegates for approval or rejection of the Senate’s changes.
This year’s regular legislative session ends Saturday. Republican supermajorities control both legislative chambers.
The House version of the bill affected only middle and high school sports under the supervision of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission. The SSAC regulates basketball, soccer, cross country and other sports.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, has said the bill “is in compliance with Title IX protections for women’s sports.”
The national outlet Education Week reported Monday that the U.S. Justice Department recently told federal agencies that Title IX, part of federal law, protects transgender students from discrimination.
LGBT-rights organization Fairness West Virginia opposes the bill, alongside the West Virginia State Medical Association, the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Psychological Association and the West Virginia School Psychologists Association.