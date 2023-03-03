The West Virginia Senate passed a bill without opposition Friday that supporters say would encourage chemical and other companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.
The Senate approved House Bill 2605 in a 31-0 vote, asking the House to concur with minor changes made to the legislation so the measure can be sent to the governor.
Called a “Good Samaritan” bill by its backers, HB 2605 would hold that no trained, licensed or certified professional or entity who provides emergency aid at an accident scene or disaster may be liable for civil damages due to “any act or omission” in giving that aid.
The Senate Judiciary Committee had advanced HB 2605 to the full Senate earlier in the week after West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail and the bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, endorsed the measure before the panel.
McPhail noted her organization’s members had raised the issue of civil liability if they “leave the fenceline” to respond to disasters. McPhail said group members feared they’d be sued for such a response even though they may have the expertise and equipment to deal with emergencies.
Zatezalo, vice chairman of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, said HB 2605 would encourage qualified people to render emergency aid and prove especially helpful in West Virginia’s many remote areas.
“We as West Virginians, I think, are people who want to help whenever there’s an emergency or a disaster or a crisis, and to the extent that fear of liability prevents that, it operates in a way that’s opposite of our nature. And so I thank you for this bill,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said.
The House passed HB 2605 in a 98-0 vote on Feb. 14.
HB 2605 might be especially relevant in the Kanawha Valley, given its high concentration of chemical facilities.
After a December 2020 chemical explosion at an Optima Belle LLC facility at Chemours’ site in Belle that killed one facility worker and injured two others, a Chemours site fire brigade identified the presence of chemicals at the incident for other emergency responders when they arrived.
West Virginia has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other state except Texas since 2006.
HB 2605’s passage also comes amid heightened chemical safety worries after what officials called a controlled release of toxic chemicals following a derailment of chemical-carrying rail cars last month in East Palestine, Ohio, about two-dozen miles north of West Virginia.
Officials said last month that evacuated residents could return home after ordering an evacuation in a 1-mile by 2-mile area surrounding the town, which includes parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania.
But health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said materials released during the derailment were detected in samples from the Ohio River and other waterways.
West Virginia officials have said they don’t expect air quality effects and haven’t found chemicals in the customer side of in-state water systems since the train derailment.
