Chair behind the bill

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, supported a bill that advanced through his committee that would remove civil liability for emergency response aid. 

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate passed a bill without opposition Friday that supporters say would encourage chemical and other companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.

The Senate approved House Bill 2605 in a 31-0 vote, asking the House to concur with minor changes made to the legislation so the measure can be sent to the governor.

