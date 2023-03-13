Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Radioactive bill stopped

West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, chairs the Senate Finance Committee in which a bill that would have made the state responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials stalled.  

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would have made West Virginia responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials and got approval from four legislative committees nonetheless failed in the state Senate.

House Bill 2896 stalled as it neared passage in the Senate, referred to that chamber’s Finance Committee from full Senate consideration on March 7. The bill hadn’t moved out of that committee as the 60-day session expired at Saturday’s close.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you