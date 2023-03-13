A bill that would have made West Virginia responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials and got approval from four legislative committees nonetheless failed in the state Senate.
House Bill 2896 stalled as it neared passage in the Senate, referred to that chamber’s Finance Committee from full Senate consideration on March 7. The bill hadn’t moved out of that committee as the 60-day session expired at Saturday’s close.
HB 2896 would have transferred authority to regulate radioactive materials from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection. Last week, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill into law that will split the DHHR into three separate departments.
The House passed HB 2896 in a 91-4 vote without debate last month. The West Virginia Environmental Council subsequently stepped up opposition to the bill, objecting to a provision that would have allowed the DEP to acquire lands to be designated as radioactive waste material sites.
The Senate Economic Development Committee removed that provision before advancing it to the full Senate earlier this month, but the bill was referred to the Finance panel the next day.
A DEP-submitted fiscal note estimated HB 2896 would have cost $1.23 million in 2024 and $1.1 million every year after, observing the bill would have created “a whole new division” under the DEP requiring a complete staff of inspectors and office personnel.
West Virginia Environmental Council President Linda Frame said Monday her group opposed HB 2896 out of concern it could allow nuclear waste dumping in West Virginia while placing an unfunded mandate on the DEP to regulate it.
The DEP said it didn’t have data on the number of sites or equipment that would require inspection or oversight, so the number of needed employees could be much higher than estimated.
HB 2896 would have established a revenue stream through permitting and licensing.
The bill’s near-passage followed a September interim legislative session meeting at which a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative explained to lawmakers how West Virginia can take over regulation from the commission of certain uses of radioactive materials.
Duncan White, senior health physicist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, reported to lawmakers in September that there were 166 licensees with locations of use and 622 generally licensed devices at 73 facilities requiring registration in West Virginia.
Generally licensed devices contain radioactive material used to measure or control the thickness or chemical composition of certain items. They include density and fill-level gauges, as well as exit signs.
The commission collected $1.3 million from licensees in fiscal year 2021, according to White.
“[W]e would like to keep that $1.3 million local,” House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers said in January in explaining the intent of HB 2896, which was led in sponsorship by committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission retains regulatory authority over nuclear power plants and research reactors, high-level waste handling and disposal and large quantities of special nuclear material, a category that includes plutonium, uranium and uranium-233, a non-naturally occurring isotope of uranium.
Taking over responsibility of medical, academic and industrial uses of certain radioactive materials would have made West Virginia an “agreement state” with the commission.
Agreement states assume the authority to regulate other materials, like disposal of certain radioactive material, and most uranium and thorium ores and product from mining and milling.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said she feared HB 2896 would cause “mission drift” for the DEP, drawing it away from outdoor environmental regulation.
“[I]t felt like a major shift and something put on an agency that is already understaffed and underfunded,” Rosser said.
The Rivers Coalition rallied support for the Legislature-approved HB 3110, which would increase funding for the state’s understaffed, cash-strapped Office of Oil and Gas responsible for regulating the oil and gas industry in West Virginia.
The Legislature passed a measure in Senate Bill 561 that would transfer administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, which helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements, from the DHHR to the DEP.
Akers previously estimated 10 DHHR employees currently work in areas covered by HB 2896 but aren’t all full-time workers. HB 2896 wouldn’t have transferred any employees between departments, Akers told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
DEP General Counsel Jason Wandling told the Economic Development Committee last week his agency had preliminary discussions with the DHHR and the Governor’s Office about how to move the program from the DHHR to DEP.
“This wasn't a bill that was on our radar before this session started,” Wandling said. “So we've been kind of working behind the eight-ball.”
The bill would have created a Radiation Advisory Board consisting of the secretaries of the DEP, DHHR, state Department of Homeland Security or their designees, plus four governor appointees. The governor appointees would have to have been from industry and academia with training in radiology, medicine, radiation or other sciences.
HB 2896 would have required the board to make recommendations to the DEP to establish and oversee radiation regulation programs and set up fee schedules for licensures and registrations required per the legislation.