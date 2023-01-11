The West Virginia Senate suspended rules and passed several bills Wednesday, including legislation related to critical race theory, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, during the first day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature.
After the expected housekeeping measures, the Senate jumped into a list of bills that failed to gain passage last year. Amid a frenzy of action, senators advanced bills on two highly discussed issues — dividing the DHHR and addressing PEIA reimbursement rates.
The House of Delegates has 59 days to consider the bills.
In a statement on social media, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, took issue with the Senate’s ignoring of committee procedures.
“They suspended the rules and they passed them out with very little debate. In most cases, no debate at all. These were not just do-nothing bills. They were pretty substantial bills,” said Pushkin, who also serves as the chairman of the state Democratic Party. “I was always told just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do something. We have a democratic process for a reason.”
Taking action on the beleaguered DHHR, senators advanced Senate Bill 126 to divide the agency into three departments, each with its own Cabinet secretary, by Dec. 1. If passed, the law would divide the DHHR into the Department of Health Facilities, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said.
The Department of Human Services would include the bureaus of Social Services, Medical Services, Child Support Enforcement, Family Assistance, Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy.
The Department of Health would include the Bureau of Public Health and the offices of Emergency Medical Services, the Chief Medical Examiner, Threat Preparedness and the Inspector General.
The bill would require the establishment of the Department of Health Facilities by July 1, to oversee West Virginia’s hospitals.
Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, expressed support for the bill.
“It’s something that we’ve needed for decades, quite honestly,” Plymale said. “I think the way that it’s done in an incremental step, particularly the dates that have been selected, allow you to do it in a very rational and methodical way.”
The Senate also introduced and advanced SB 127, which would increase the reimbursement rate of hospitals and emergency medical service providers to 110% of the Medicare reimbursement rate, effective July 1. The anticipated cost of the legislation is $40 million.
As with the other bills, the PEIA legislation was one the Senate attempted to push through last year.
Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said passage of the bill warranted suspension of Senate rules, given Wheeling Hospital’s recent announcement that it no longer will accept PEIA insurance because of the “abysmal” rate of reimbursement the program pays.
“Today, what we have in front of us is the consequence of inaction. Because those who manage PEIA, those who are in charge of PEIA, who are in charge of the health care of over 200,000 citizens of this state, have done nothing,” Weld said. “Since this bill was first passed by the Senate almost a year ago, they have done nothing, knowing that a day like last week ... was coming at them.”
Last year, PEIA paid roughly the same rate to out-of-state hospitals to take care of 2,000 patients as it did to in-state hospitals to take care of 12,000, Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, said.
“This will help compensate for that difference,” he said.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, said the bill is needed to help ensure other hospitals don’t follow suit.
“They’re waiting to see what happens this session. If we don’t address it this session, there will be a lot more than just Wheeling Hospital making that announcement. It’s been a very, very pressing issue that we kicked down the road for a long time,” Maroney said.
The Senate also passed a bill dealing with critical race theory that didn’t make it through last year.
Senate Bill 130 would prohibit school administrators from compelling educators to adhere to certain concepts, such as one race being inherently superior to another, or that moral character is defined by race, said Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason. The majority of senators supported the bill last year, but it died on the final night of the 2022 session, after the Senate clerk found that it missed the midnight deadline.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, questioned the bill.
“My question to you is: Are our kids tough enough to learn about racism? To learn about segregation and slavery? Are we handcuffing teachers with this bill,” he asked Grady. “Can you name any school in West Virginia where kids are being taught that, because they’re of a Caucasian race, or because of their ancestry, they’re inferior to other people?”
Grady, an elementary school teacher in Mason County, said she has heard such concerns from parents.
“I took that in perspective from teaching in a low-income school, where the poverty rate is high,” she said. “And I thought of my students who go home, they don’t have heat, they don’t have running water. Sometimes, they don’t have floors in their trailers.
“How can we tell these kids that they have a step up — or a leg up — in society? The same way with inner-city African-American kids. It’s not fair to tell them, they have a leg down.”