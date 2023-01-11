Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ryan Weld

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, addresses lawmakers Wednesday during the first day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature. The Senate suspended rules and passed a flurry of bills, including legislation dealing with the Department of Health and Human Resources.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate suspended rules and passed several bills Wednesday, including legislation related to critical race theory, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, during the first day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature.

After the expected housekeeping measures, the Senate jumped into a list of bills that failed to gain passage last year. Amid a frenzy of action, senators advanced bills on two highly discussed issues — dividing the DHHR and addressing PEIA reimbursement rates.

