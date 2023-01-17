Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Scott Adkins

WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins testifies Tuesday before the Senate Government Organization Committee, which advanced a bill to the full Senate that would affect unemployment benefits in West Virginia.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate is again considering legislation that would reduce the number of weeks workers can receive unemployment benefits and the means by which they apply for those benefits.

The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced an amended version of Senate Bill 59 to the full Senate. The amendment incorporated the language of SB 82, another bill pertaining to unemployment, into the legislation.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

