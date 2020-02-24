WV Senate tax shift proposal likely doomed after 17-16 vote on companion bill

Legislation to cut a variety of business and motor vehicle taxes while raising the state sales tax and taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products passed the West Virginia Senate by a 17-16 vote Monday.
However, that likely makes the bill moot, since a companion joint resolution for an amendment to the state constitution to repeal those taxes requires 23 “yes” votes for adoption — which would require flipping five senators who voted against the bill Monday (Senate Joint Resolution 9).
The business and motor vehicle tax cuts under SB 837 would total $300 million, while the tax increases would make up $200 million in annual lost revenues.
Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, the legislation’s lead sponsor, said Monday he doesn’t know whether Senate leadership can muster 23 votes for the resolution after 16 senators — all 14 Democrats and Sens. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas — voted against the bill. Sen. Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, was absent Monday.
“If this body decides they’re going to vote against it, the only thing they’re doing is voting against the ability of the people to decide,” Blair said. “I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes if they do that.”
The resolution would put a referendum on November ballots asking voters to approve removing some personal property taxes from the state constitution. It was originally up for a vote Monday in the Senate but was laid over shortly after the narrow passage vote on the companion bill.
Shortly afterward, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, left his dais and did not return for the remainder of the floor session.
The narrow vote following more than two hours of floor debate was a major blow for Senate leadership in what is arguably its key legislative agenda item this session.
Supporters of repealing personal property taxes on manufacturing equipment, machinery and inventory, other business inventory and — as a sweetener to voters — motor vehicles, said it is a key to attracting new business investment in the state.
“I’m for the people. I’m for business growth. I’m for tax relief,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, said in support of the bill.
Senate Democrats said the bill and joint resolution would shift the tax burden from mostly out-of-state corporate interests to those state residents least able to pay higher taxes through an 0.5% increase in the state sales tax and steep increases in taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products.
“It’s clear you’re raising taxes on individuals to pay for a tax break for businesses,” said Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, who added that prior cuts in businesses taxes of more than $250 million annually had failed to generate the promised influx of business investment.
“What we’re lacking is a trained workforce, a healthy population and flat land,” he added, saying taxes are well down the list of factors that determine where businesses locate.
Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, who was Senate Finance chairman when many of those tax cuts were enacted, added: “We didn’t see the fruits of our labor. We didn’t see businesses coming into the state.”
Others said the proposal would leave a $100 million total shortfall in county budgets and questioned whether a proposed Revenue Reallocation Fund would be sufficient to make counties whole.
Supporters argued that increases in sales and tobacco taxes would be offset by lower personal property taxes on motor vehicles. Blair said sales taxes are “voluntary” and paid in part by out-of-state tourists.
Sen. Doug Facemire, D-Braxton, argued that the motor vehicle tax cut is “smoke and mirrors” to draw attention away from the other tax increases.
“I don’t think anybody on our side has ever said the inventory tax is good. The question is, who’s going to pay for it?” he said.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said concerned county officials were in the Senate gallery Monday.
“What they’re concerned about is whether they can provide basic funding for law enforcement, public safety and public transportation,” said Stollings, who called for an interim study to produce a “viable plan” for elimination of the manufacturing taxes.
Blair said the six-year phase-out of the taxes built into the bill would allow future legislatures to tweak the law as necessary to correct any unanticipated “fluctuations” in revenue collection.
“This is a tax cut for the West Virginia people, and I’m not ashamed of it, and I will campaign for it all the way to November,” Blair said. “As the president says, it’s time to drain the swamp, and the swamp right now is this tax.”