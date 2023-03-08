After a 100-minute, often impassioned discussion Tuesday, a West Virginia Senate committee narrowly voted to approve legislation that would limit how much workers can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-7 to advance House Bill 3270 to the full Senate, signing off on the controversial measure that opponents say would add insult to injury for workers and their families. The House of Delegates approved HB 3270 last month in a 52-45 vote, much narrower than usual in the GOP-supermajority chamber.
“[T]here’s bad actors out there who put profits ahead of people, and they’re going to continue to not practice good, safe work ethics,” Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, a former longtime United Mine Workers union representative, said to fellow committee members during their meeting Tuesday.
"Deliberate intent" lawsuits are enabled by statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, HB 3270’s lead sponsor who works in the insurance industry, defended the bill before the committee, contending the state’s deliberate intent law had been exploited by employees who suffered serious injuries under employers who showed no intent to deliberately risk worker health or safety.
Hott argued the statute should be eliminated entirely, a move he proposed with last year’s House Bill 4394 that stalled in the House of Delegates.
HB 3270 supporters, most prominently logging industry representatives, have cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums.
If it becomes law, HB 3270 would set a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
Coal miner advocates have contended HB 3270 targets miners, pointing to a provision in the bill that would require an employee seeking recovery under the deliberate intent statute for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
The committee rejected an amendment proposed by Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, that would have eliminated that requirement from the bill. The amendment failed in an 8-8 vote.
In a subsequent 9-8 vote, the panel approved an amendment proposed by Chapman that eliminated the adverb “fraudulently” from that provision, a move Chapman, a constitutional lawyer, said would keep workers’ burden of proof from being unduly high.
“Adding that extra fraud for a black lung case is not part of deliberate intent,” Chapman said. “It came out of nowhere, and it’s not fair to the people who are suffering from deliberate intent causes of action.”
Deliberate intent insurance coverage is an optional addition to employer liability insurance for West Virginia employers that many don’t pay for.
HB 3270 comes amid a sharp decline in deliberate intent premium levels in West Virginia. Those levels dropped to $7.6 million in 2021 from $14.7 million in 2015, when the Legislature made deliberate intent a harder threshold to meet legally, according to West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner data. That year, the Legislature in part added a requirement that a plaintiff show an employer had “actual knowledge” of an unsafe working condition that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death.
J.R. Carter, a Charleston personal injury lawyer representing the West Virginia Association for Justice, a voluntary bar association, pointed to the decline in deliberate intent premium levels to argue that concerns over adverse impacts from any undue deliberate intent claims have been addressed.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a deliberate intent data survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year. That clip marked a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from 2015.
Total policy premiums have plummeted 34% from 2015 to 2021, from $194.6 million to $128.3 million.
“If you look at everything that’s happened, man, I mean if I was on the other side of this debate, I’d say we’ve done pretty good, we’ve done real good,” Caputo said, citing the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner statistics.
But Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, spoke in defense of HB 3270.
“These guys know they’re getting into dangerous work and horrible environments,” Takubo said of coal workers suffering from black lung disease.
Stuart used the word “reasonable” to describe a provision in the bill that would require an employee seeking recovery under the deliberate intent statute for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
Stuart said he didn’t wish to “get in the way” of an agreement between stakeholders on the bill.
Carter told the House Judiciary Committee last month labor and industry stakeholders with opposing views on the bill believed a committee substitute version that committee advanced was an acceptable compromise.
The original version of HB 3270 would have set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
The UMWA and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, sounded notes of compromise after the House Judiciary Committee substitute version of HB 3270 was developed.
HB 3270’s advancement comes as black lung afflicts more younger miners throughout West Virginia and Central Appalachia.
Exposure to highly toxic silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, accelerating the scarring of miners’ lungs. Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued the four mines where deaths occurred in 2022 more than 450 safety and health citations since the start of 2019 for reported violations deemed “significant and substantial.” The agency uses that designation for hazards there’s a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
Voting to advance HB 3270 to the full Senate were Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, Outdoor Recreation Committee Chairman Maynard, Stuart, Swope, Takubo, Sen. Dan Taylor, R-Taylor, Weld and Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
Voting against advancing HB 3270 were Caputo, Chapman, Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha, Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, Sen. Patricia Puertas Rucker, R-Jefferson, Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, and Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
“If [a company] deliberately hurt you or at least deliberately put you in a position where you had to sacrifice your job to keep from getting hurt, I don’t understand how we even get beyond there,” Stover said.