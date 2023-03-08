Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hott for the bill

Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday in support of legislation of which he is lead sponsor that would limit how much workers can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

After a 100-minute, often impassioned discussion Tuesday, a West Virginia Senate committee narrowly voted to approve legislation that would limit how much workers can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-7 to advance House Bill 3270 to the full Senate, signing off on the controversial measure that opponents say would add insult to injury for workers and their families. The House of Delegates approved HB 3270 last month in a 52-45 vote, much narrower than usual in the GOP-supermajority chamber.  

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you