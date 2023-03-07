The West Virginia Senate will vote on a bill aimed at better positioning the state to protect against a class of industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.
The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 3189, which would target per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals common in our food packaging, clothes and blood.
Studies have found links between exposure to some of the most common PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and adverse cardiovascular and immune system effects, reduced birth weight and cancer.
Interim health advisories released last year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggest the chemicals are much more dangerous than previously thought.
The EPA is developing a proposed national drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS expected to be released this month and finalized by September 2024.
Led in sponsorship by Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison, the bill passed in an 82-9 vote last month. The Government Organization Committee advanced HB 3189 after Riley predicted the bill would lessen the potential rate impact of the anticipated new standards on public water systems.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said Tuesday that although her water health nonprofit would like to see a more aggressive approach to address PFAS in West Virginia, the group is glad the Legislature “recognizes that doing nothing is unacceptable.”
“Passage of PFAS Protection Act is a necessary foundation to protect public health in a way that minimizes the cost burden on water utilities and their ratepayers,” Rosser said in an email.
HB 3189 would require the Department of Environmental Protection to write an action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which a U.S. Geological Survey study published last year measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical quantitation limits.
A practical quantitation limit is the minimum concentration of a substance that can be measured with confidence the substance is present at or above that concentration level.
The Geological Survey report suggests the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Under HB 3189, for each raw water source for which the Geological Survey study measured four common types of PFAS above method detection levels and the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories as well as below practical quantitation limits, the DEP would have to sample the treated water of the associated public water system by the end of this year.
The Government Organization Committee made minor changes to HB 3189 that would require House concurrence if the Senate passes the bill. The committee approved an amendment proposed by committee member and Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, that would prohibit the DEP from adopting water quality criteria for any PFAS more stringent than criteria established by the EPA.
West Virginia lags behind other states in its oversight of PFAS.
In January, Pennsylvania adopted a new rule setting maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for two PFAS.
Seven states, including Ohio, have sued PFAS chemical manufacturers, contending they have threatened public health and the environment. Some states, including Michigan, New Jersey and Vermont, have established enforceable regulatory limits.
A DEP-submitted fiscal note estimates a staff of two, at a minimum, costing $350,000 would be required to meet the bill’s directives, with a total first-year cost of roughly $573,000 and $217,000 the following year.
For every facility that reports use of one or more PFAS targeted by HB 3189, at least quarterly monitoring of the self-reported PFAS would be required within six months of notification by the facility.
For each public water system for which measured PFAS in treated water is above detection levels and above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories, the DEP would have to write a PFAS action plan to address PFAS sources for the public water system’s raw water sources. The first 50 such plans must be completed by the end of 2025, and the remaining plans must be done by the end of 2026.
The PFAS targeted by HB 3189 are PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), PFBS (perfluorobutane sulfonic acid) and HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer 26 acid and its ammonium salt).
PFAS long have been used in everyday products because they repel water, grease and stains. They can be ingested through air, drinking water, food packaged in PFAS-containing material, use of PFAS-made products and eating fish caught from water contaminated by the chemicals.
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface water sources.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study.
PFAS concerns in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle have intensified in recent years.
Five sites yielded combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS above the EPA’s previous health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion: Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County; Vienna, the Lubeck Public Service District and the Parkersburg Utility Board, all in Wood County; and the city of Martinsburg, in Berkeley County.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
Water utility ratepayers in West Virginia might have to pay to ensure that their drinking water is safe from PFAS.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in North Carolina said it has spent millions of dollars to address Chemours and DuPont PFAS releases into the Cape Fear River, not including $43 million set aside to add carbon filters at a water treatment plant.
Testifying before the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and its top-ranking Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., G. Tracy Mehan III, executive director of governmental affairs for the American Water Works Association, said water utilities should not be liable for future PFAS cleanup costs.
Rosser and other water quality advocates have suggested making manufacturers who use PFAS responsible for water treatment costs.