PFAS bill welcomed

West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser welcomed a state Senate legislative panel's advancement of a bill Tuesday aimed at laying the groundwork for stronger protection against PFAS. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate will vote on a bill aimed at better positioning the state to protect against a class of industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 3189, which would target per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals common in our food packaging, clothes and blood.

