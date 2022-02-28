A West Virginia House of Delegates committee neutered a bill Friday targeting the “critical race theory” controversy, but state senators revealed a new bill Monday with similar language.
Senate Bill 498, the “Anti-Racism Act,” however, wouldn’t just affect K-12 public and charter schools. It also would affect public colleges and universities.
The Senate Education Committee advanced it Monday.
Critical race theory, or CRT, isn’t listed in West Virginia’s statewide K-12 public education learning standards, and the state’s colleges don’t have these centralized learning requirements.
Local curricula can add onto the state standards. Conservatives have so broadly defined CRT that its meaning is vague, and possible examples in West Virginia schools, reported by other media, are weak. SB 498 would set up a process where possible instances would be reported to the Legislature.
Generally speaking, CRT is a way of analyzing society and history and the role of racism within it.
“Except as provided in subsection (e) of this section,” the new bill says, “a state institution of higher education or any employee of a state institution of higher education may not require a student or employee to take instruction in, or include in the curriculum of any required course, or require a statement or affirmation by any student or employee that the following concepts are factual and accurate or must be held as a belief.”
The bill then lists several things that can’t be taught as fact in required courses or required of students or employees to affirm. Among those are teaching that someone, by virtue of their “race, ethnicity, or biological sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” or “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race, ethnic group, or biological sex.”
For K-12 public and charter schools, the bill would ban, among other things, teaching that someone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s race, ethnicity, or biological sex.”
There would be some exceptions to the prohibitions, including for “discussion of those concepts in theory as part of an academic course if discussion of alternative theories are also included.”
Again Monday, as with the similar past bills, opponents expressed concern that this bill would have a chilling effect on teaching facts about U.S. history or current events.
“What this does is open the door to litigation and to threats against teachers for being able to address some of the racial disparities,” said Eli Baumwell, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.
“If you start discussing the idea of redlining and the idea that some people may live in more affluent neighborhoods or have more wealth today because of policies like redlining, that that legacy persists today, it could make someone feel guilty,” Baumwell said, using one example. “And, again, it doesn’t have to be a violation to lead to someone complaining and stifling that sort of discussion.”
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, asked Baumwell, “If a teacher taught that you should feel guilty because you are white, and your ancestors were white, and they lived in a nicer neighborhood than someone else’s ancestors, who was Black or Asian or whatever, they should be able to teach that child to feel guilty about that?”
“No, they absolutely should not,” Baumwell said. But he said his concern with the bill is “you stifle it just by the mere threat.”
Todd Gaziano, with the Pacific Legal Foundation, advocated for the bill. He noted that a Wheeling Park High teacher had taught the works of Ibram X. Kendi, a Boston University professor often criticized as being a proponent of critical race theory.
Kendi, however, wrote a whole chapter opposing anti-white racism in “How to Be an Antiracist.”
“Whenever someone classifies people of European descent as biologically, culturally, or behaviorally inferior, whenever someone says there is something wrong with white people as a group, someone is articulating a racist idea,” wrote Kendi, who is Black.
All members of Senate Education are white, save for Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who is Hispanic. She chose to put the bill on the meeting agenda.
None of the bills the Legislature has advanced this year regarding discussions of race or sex would affect teaching in religious or other private schools. These private schools will start receiving public money next school year through the state’s nonpublic school vouchers program, if that program survives a current legal challenge.
On Thursday, Senate Education had taken up and advanced Senate Bill 704.
That legislation, which is still moving through the full Senate, would stress that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any books and other curricula used in their own children’s classrooms — not just about race or sex, but about math, social studies and other subjects.
The next evening, the House Judiciary Committee exchanged House Bill 4011, which had prompted backlash, with a resolution to further study the issue before possibly passing a bill.
House Bill 4011 would have required public and charter schools to post online all curricula, like textbooks, or employee training materials concerning “nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
That bill also would have prohibited schools from, among other things, requiring or compelling students or employees to affirm that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin should be blamed for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”
But on Monday, Senate Education revealed that this type of bill was not done in this year’s regular legislative session, which ends next weekend.
The new SB 498 wouldn’t save HB 4011’s online posting requirement for curricula and teacher training materials, but it carries on HB 4011’s bans on certain ways of discussing race or sex.