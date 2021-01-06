A newly elected state delegate joined throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday, breaching the Capitol in Washington as hundreds of federal lawmakers readied to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Neither Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, nor members of the state’s congressional delegation or their staffs was hurt.
The Mountain State’s congressional leaders were safe and away from protesters, including Evans clad in a helmet, forcing their way into the Capitol. Evans posted and later deleted a video that showed him among the mob.
“Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” someone shouts as the video ends.
Evans did not respond to requests for comment. He posted a statement on Twitter and Facebook thanking people for their support and saying he was safe.
Evans said he did not participate in any destruction “that may have occurred.”
“I was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history,” Evans said.
On Sunday, Evans said on Twitter he was going to Washington on Wednesday “because this is the 1st time @realDonaldTrump has asked me to do anything. He’s been fighting for us for years. It’s the least I could do.”
State House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he was “shocked, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today.”
Hanshaw said Evans will have to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”
Hanshaw didn’t indicate any immediate reprimand for Evans, but the speaker was in the process of gathering as much information as possible about what happened, said House spokesman Jared Hunt.
Hanshaw plans to “evaluate all the potential consequences once the totality of the situation is understood.”
The West Virginia Legislature is set to reconvene for one day Jan. 13. The regular legislative session begins Feb. 10.
“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far and I’m sure more details may come out soon,” Hanshaw said. “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. applauded Hanshaw’s remarks and in a written statement called on him “to have [Evans’] rights, privileges and access to our capitol building suspended immediately and indefinitely while an investigation is ongoing.”
Skaff is president of HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch.
After protesters breached the Capitol, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued statements on Twitter saying they didn’t support the group’s actions.
“This is the United States of America,” Capito said in a tweet at 4:14 p.m. “This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.”
This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.— Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) January 6, 2021
Manchin, who on Monday was the subject of conversation on Twitter over what many say will be his new power now that the U.S. Senate has a Democratic majority, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that Americans shouldn’t be so tribal in their political affiliations.
After the breach, Manchin shared a statement on Twitter and via email referring to “the insurrection at the United States Capitol.”
“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work,” Manchin said. “These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”
We are okay & ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 6, 2021
Republican U.S. House Rep. Alex Mooney tweeted a photo of himself walking in the Capitol while holding what he said was a protective hood issued to all House members as they evacuated chambers. Mooney said he was safe.
I'm safe. We've been equipped with escape hoods and we're being moved through the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/8YRX9Z3UTo— Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) January 6, 2021
Likewise, Republican Rep. Carol Miller tweeted that she was safe and praying for the Capitol Police.
A staff member in Republican Rep. David McKinley’s office confirmed he and staffers were safe.
McKinley later issued a statement on Twitter.
“The violence and destruction at the Capitol cannot be tolerated,” McKinley said. “Yes, there is frustration but in a democracy we need to channel that peacefully. This needs to stop now ...it’s not who we are.”