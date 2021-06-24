Legislators Thursday evening were continuing to slog through a more than two-dozen item special session agenda, devoted primarily to appropriating more than $250 million of 2020-21 state budget surplus.
Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a series of one-time spending bills, ahead of a June 30 deadline. At that point, under state law, half of all unappropriated surplus funds have to go into the state’s Rainy Day emergency reserve fund.
Appropriations include $42 million for State Parks improvements; $30 million to the state Development Office for a closing fund to cover expenses necessary to finalize deals bringing new business to the state; $24 million for school construction; $22 million for Division of Corrections capital improvements; and $5 million to the Department of Tourism to address issues with increased visitation to the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Through May, with one month left in the budget year, the state had a $389 million revenue surplus, the result of the infusion of some $6 billion of federal pandemic stimulus funds into the state economy, as well as the fact that the 2020-21 budget year had two income tax filing deadlines, on July 15, 2020 and on May 17, 2021.
In both cases, the normal April 15 tax filing deadline was pushed back because of the pandemic.
Another bill officially transfers $58.7 million of funding built into the 2021-22 Budget Bill, funding that was contingent on finishing the 2020-21 budget year with a surplus. That includes higher education funding, including $16.6 million for West Virginia University and $9.7 million for Marshall.
During the regular session, several legislators raised concerns about subjecting funding for the institutions to having future budget surpluses.
Another bill would move $50 million of budget surplus to the Rainy Day fund, but designate that it be directed to the Department of Revenue to pay state expenses at the start of the new budget year, before 2021-22 tax collections start rolling in.
As of Thursday evening, the House and Senate were slowly working their way through the agenda. House Finance Committee members had gone well past a 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. window to review House versions of the appropriations bills, continuing to meet into the evening.
Justice’s special session call also includes two non-appropriations bills, one extending a freeze on Regional Jail per-diem charges for one year, through June 30, 2022, avoiding rate hikes that would have gone into effect July 1 as a rate freeze enacted in 2018 was set to expire.
The other bill allows beer, wine and liquor retailers to begin Sunday sales at 6 a.m., to coincide with a new law that allows licensed bars and clubs to begin serving alcoholic beverages at that hour.