Legislators updated on status of RISE housing projects

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the state National Guard, updated legislators Wednesday on progress with the RISE program, a federally funded, state-managed effort to provide housing to low-income families whose homes were damaged during 2016 flooding in the state.
Hoyer told the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding that 59 houses have been completed, 54 of them being mobile homes, up eight from the number in June.
Additionally, contracts have been awarded to reconstruct or replace another 314 houses, while 42 houses are in the requests for proposal bidding stage with the state Purchasing Division, while 41 cases are at the review management process.
Hoyer said one issue has been a lack of bidders for the contracts, with Thompson Construction and the nonprofit Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster accounting for the vast majority of housing projects.
He said contractors are also finding that flood damage is worse in many of the houses than initially thought.
“We’re seeing a lot of rehabs turning into complete reconstructions,” he said.
He said contractors are finding that wiring in many of the houses use out of code fuse boxes.