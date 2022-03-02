A day that traditionally is a make-or-break day for legislation pending before the West Virginia Legislature came and went with lawmakers adopting more than 70 bills Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday was Crossover Day for the 2022 legislative session, during which lawmakers adopted bills dealing with state elections, jail per diem rates, and broadband, as well as a resolution to establish term limits for certain elected offices.
Crossover Day is the last day a bill may leave its chamber of origin to be sure there’s enough time for the bill to be considered by committees and read three times in the other chamber before the end of the annual 60-day regular legislative session.
The deadline is not applied to the annual budget bills.
Lawmakers still have the means to advance bills by suspending procedural rules that require committee consideration and the requirement that bills be read for three days in each chamber.
Traditionally bills that have not been adopted by lawmakers in their respective chamber of origin are considered dead for the session, although bills can be resurrected through the end of the session.
The 2022 legislative session ends March 12.
Bills passed on Crossover Day
The House adopted this year’s broadband bill by a margin of 87-2 Wednesday morning.
Members of the House intend to strengthen consumer protections and establish better utility maps throughout the state to better understand where broadband exists and where lines can be installed.
The House adopted similar consumer protections in the 2021 broadband bill, but the Senate voted to remove those protections after broadband industry representatives lobbied to have them taken out, Delegate Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, said Wednesday.
House Technology and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, last year expressed his frustration with the Senate removing that language and for broadband service providers not being willing to be held accountable for the quality of service they provide to West Virginians.
Linville said he hoped in 2022 that “fixing the damn internet will be the priority we all say it is.”
House Bill 4001 will require utility pole owners to send mapping information about those properties to the Department of Economic Development to help the State establish a statewide map of utility poles.
Among consumer protections in the bill are requirements for broadband service providers to give customers a partial credit or partial refund if their internet is out for more than 24 hours and it isn’t caused by a power outage or an action by the customer.
The bill also would require the broadband companies to provide 30 days notice if they plan to change rates or levy new charges against customers, including the expiration of a promotion or special pricing deal a customer has with the company.
The bill also would prohibit broadband companies from passing along the cost of taxes to customers.
If it becomes law, the bill also would make it so the companies cannot require customers to rent modems from them for service. It would allow for broadband customers to have the option to purchase modems from the company if they so choose.
The House took a small step Wednesday to prevent an increase in costs to county governments caused by the daily rate they pay to incarcerate people in West Virginia’s regional jails.
The House adopted House Bill 4497 in a unanimous vote.
The bill would freeze the daily rate to incarcerate someone, usually referred to as the jail per diem, at $48.25. That rate has been artificially frozen at that rate since 2018. The actual cost to incarcerate one person in the regional jails is $54.13, according calculations by the State Budget Office.
As of Wednesday, there were 5,491 people incarcerated in the 10 regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data sheet Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials provided to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
Without debate Tuesday, delegates adopted House Joint Resolution 104 in a unanimous vote. If it’s adopted by the full Legislature, HJR 104 would put a measure on the ballot during the November general election to let West Virginia voters decide whether all of the state’s constitutional officers, except for the governor, would be limited to serving three consecutive terms in office.
The state’s constitutional officers are the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, agriculture commissioner and attorney general, all of whom serve 4-year terms in office.
The state constitution currently holds that only the governor is subject to term limits, not being allowed to serve more than two terms in office.
If lawmakers adopt the resolution and voters approve it in its current form, the measure wouldn’t affect any sitting officers. It would only start counting terms in office beginning with terms that start after 2025, so the first year constitutional officers would have to leave office under term limits would be 2033.
In election laws, the House adopted House Bill 4353, which would require municipal and county governments to sync their elections with statewide primary and general elections.
The bill provides for voters in individual counties and municipalities to vote to extend or reduce existing terms of their elected officials to make them sync up with statewide elections. It also allows for those entities to host special elections during the next primary or general election to renew any existing levies that might be impacted by the proposed law.
The House also adopted a bill that would make it a crime to distribute absentee ballot applications in certain circumstances.
Under House Bill 4293, if an election officials mails or delivers an absentee ballot application without a voter requesting it, that person could be convicted of a misdemeanor crime and face up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
If a person who isn’t an election official mails or delivers more than 10 absentee ballot applications to voters who didn’t request them, that person also could be convicted of a misdemeanor and face up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Deliberate-intent law stays intact
The House didn’t adopt a bill that met contention last month for its content and at least one of the people advocating for it.
House Bill 4394 dealt with part of workers compensation law that defines deliberate intent, which, in the case of existing law, refers to when an employer is aware of an unsafe working condition and doesn’t correct it, leading to a severe injury or death of an employee.
The bill was the subject of a public hearing in February, during which supporters of the bill said the cost of carrying deliberate-intent insurance is burdensome. People who were against the bill said it would take away the means for them to get financial support after suffering serious injury or a death in their families beyond the limited benefits workers compensation insurance provides.
Under existing law, a person who is severely injured, or their family in the event the person dies, can file a lawsuit to receive some financial relief in addition to whatever support they receive from their employers’ workers compensation insurance policy.
If HB 4394 were to become law, it would eliminate that deliberate-intent portion of the law, which the Legislature articulated in 2015 to specify the threshold of injury and damage a person would have to suffer before their family could file a lawsuit for financial relief in addition to workers’ compensation.
The bill additionally garnered attention when former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Evan Jenkins appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on behalf of Allegheny Wood Products, which he said hired him as legal counsel to represent its interests.
Jenkins said he got permission from the West Virginia Ethics Commission to represent the company before the Legislature before testifying before the committee.