For Bill and Mary Rose of St. Albans, collecting antiques was a lifetime passion.
During their 66 years together, the couple "traveled across the country and around the world, seeking out unique primitive antiques," said Roger Mullins of Clendenin, a long-time friend of the Roses and a former Union Carbide colleague of Bill Rose. "Their lives centered around antiques."
Sadly, those lives came to an end earlier this year. Bill Rose died in January, and Mary Rose followed in October. Both lived well into their 90s, collecting until the end.
"A lot of people in the area who may not have known Mary's name knew her as the Antique Lady of St. Albans," said Mullins. "She was a great source of information on antiques, especially primitive antiques. She had clients with lists of items they wanted to add to their collections who relied on Mary to find them."
Bill Rose was an engineer at Union Carbide's Tech Center in South Charleston at the same time Mullins worked in Carbide's human resources division.
"When we traveled to out-of-state conferences for Carbide, while everyone else was playing golf, Bill and I would sneak out and go antiquing," Mullins said.
The Roses spent their lives surrounded by the antiques they collected.
"When you walked into their home, you walked into another era in time," Mullins said.
"They lived in a two-story house built in the 1970s that was furnished from the Colonial era," said his son, Steve Mullins.
On Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., the Roses' lifetime collection of primitive furniture, stoneware, woodenware, baskets, glass, china, quilts and other collectibles goes up for auction at Mountaineer Auction Gallery, the business the Mullinses have operated for the past 25 years. The Gallery is located on U.S. 119, between the Clendenin exit of Interstate 79 and Clendenin. The collection may be viewed from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and two hours prior to the start of the auction on Saturday.
The Rose collection includes hundreds of pieces and nearly fills the auction gallery.
Antique furniture pieces of note include:
- An early continental-blue-and-red-painted open pewter cabinet with three waist drawers enclosed by a door decorated with a folk art flower and tree, dating back to the late 1700s.
- A working-condition Scottish-made mahogany and oak tall case clock with brass works and painted face built sometime between 1780 and 1820.
- An early 19th century cherry schoolmaster's desk with a slanted, front lift lid and interior drawers.
- A pine and poplar two-door cupboard top over a zinc-lined dry sink.
- A pine dovetailed tavern table with drawer from the late 1700s.
- An early cherry and walnut spool-turned tall poster bed with canopy top.
- A cobblers bench with drawer and seat.
- A 37-inch-diameter solid slab butcher block table.
- A 5-foot-long primitive table made from two slabs of a split log.
Antique tools and utensils in the collection include milking stools, butter churns, butter molds and stamps, a bread paddle with 8-foot handle used to retrieve loaves from large ovens, candy molds and rollers, an oil-fueled C&O Railroad caboose lantern, and a nickel-silver spittoon from a Pullman passenger car.
A large selection of stoneware up for auction includes several West Virginia-made crocks, pots, jugs and jars from the 19th century. They include a 2-gallon jar with a rearing horse design made by Boyers & Harden of Palatine in Marion County, a half-gallon jar by Graham & Stone General Merchandise of Jackson Court House (now Ripley), and a 6-inch, straight-sided quart salt crock by H.F. Behrens of Wheeling.
A more comprehensive list with photos of many of the pieces to be sold on Saturday is available at Mountaineerauctions.com.