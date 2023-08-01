When Chill Boxing announced last week it would put eight- and nine-year-olds in a ring, a rapid Facebook tide rose.
“When we put this post up, a day and a half went by and the kids got 31 shares, then 60 shares 15 minutes later,” said Chill Boxing owner Chase Hill. “Two hours later it had 800 shares. It just took off. I think we were shock value to them.”
“Them” represents the crowd not so happy to see two kids in a boxing ring, watched by however many people show up 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Madison Civic Center in Boone County. And their unhappiness isn’t strictly related to safety.
“What. The. Hell,” one Facebook poster wrote. “I don’t ever want to hear a criticism of drag queen story time ever again.” His post attracted 20 favorable responses.
The idea of a drag queen reading stories to children has become quite the lightning rod in recent months, as culture wars show no signs of receding. Now it has infiltrated debate over whether nine-year-olds should be boxing.
Hill said Rolling Stone magazine requested credentials to the event and interviewed him for a story. The Chicago Tribune and New York Times also interviewed him, again revisiting the drag queen scenario.
According to Hill, one reporter asked how he equates the perceived danger of drag queens reading to kids with “what you do, which is actually damaging to kids?”
Hill answered that a physical wound would heal, while a mental picture lasts longer and can do lasting damage. The promoter, perhaps channeling some P.T. Barnum, says “liberals are going to take our boys back if it becomes too cool to be masculine.”
All the static has whipped up a frenzy for the event, whether the combatants are eight, nine or 30-something. Unknown to many, children as young as 8 have been fighting for years in multi-bout USA Boxing arrangements.
The West Virginia Association of USA Boxing has sanctioned the event, through its association with the parent organization. USA Boxing also sanctions Golden Gloves tournaments, which in their heyday drove thousands to the old Charleston Civic Center. Golden Gloves is still in existence.
Hill said 28 other USA Boxing events will be going on across the country Aug. 19, many including young pugilists. The billing for this one caught people’s eye.
A poster promoting the fight introduces Mason “The Viper” Maynard, 9, from Ashland, Kentucky, and Landon “Pitbull” Vandyke, 8. The blonde Maynard is shirtless and slightly bent forward, while Vandyke stands with his dukes up and in a tank top. They are the only two pictured.
“We are so proud of the young fighters that have the courage to step in the ring and these bouts are some of the most exciting matches you’ll see,” the promo says. To the uninitiated, it appears only the boys are fighting.
In another promo, the boys are not the only fighters featured but they are in the left and right-hand corners, prominently displayed. The rest are adults. The post drew nearly 3,000 comments and 3,300 shares. The Aug. 19 card includes another under-10 matchup, not originally announced.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Canadian Paeditric Society “oppose boxing as a sport of children and adolescents. These organizations recommend that physicians vigorously oppose boxing in youth and encourage patients to participate in alternative sports in which intentional head blows are not central to the sport.”
Youth league football is the sport’s closest comparison in terms of physicality, and its numbers are not holding up well. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association says that since 2016, tackle football for youth ages 6 to 12 declined 29% in participation while flag football went up 15%.
Connie Brammer, 77, is the chief of officials for the West Virginia Association of USA Boxing. Her grandson began boxing at eight, she said, and is now a professional at 31. A son, now a 56-year-old teacher, also boxed.
Brammer herself has judged boxing at all levels and just returned from an all-women’s tournament in Toledo, Ohio. She guesses that “hundreds upon hundreds” of USA Boxing events in and out of the state have featured children younger than 10. She makes a distinction that sanctioned boxing, with gloves and headgear, are not the equivalent of the unskilled, belly-over-the-belt world of Rough ‘N’ Rowdy Brawls and Tough Man contests.
She notes children start playing other sports earlier than eight, particularly gymnasts and ice skaters. She says the engineering department at Wayne State University approved the protective headgear to be used by the boys Aug. 19.
Brammer said she doesn’t believe two nine-year-old boys wearing large gloves generate enough power to cause a concussion. The pediatric statement does not delineate the most susceptible ages to head trauma.
“These two kids are very excited about it,” Brammer said. “Most of the time most of the kids are. Frankly if they’re not excited or happy about being there I would hope their parents and coach don’t make them.
“These kids, when they don’t win, will they cry? Yeah, they will. You’re not going to win everything in life. We’re doing our children a disservice by teaching them you get rewarded for simply participating in life. You do not.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive