Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Chill Boxing announced last week it would put eight- and nine-year-olds in a ring, a rapid Facebook tide rose.

“When we put this post up, a day and a half went by and the kids got 31 shares, then 60 shares 15 minutes later,” said Chill Boxing owner Chase Hill. “Two hours later it had 800 shares. It just took off. I think we were shock value to them.”

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you